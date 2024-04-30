Northamptonshire man with two jobs wins £20k cash prize in online competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicusor Visan, who also works as a delivery driver for Just Eat, received a surprise video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams and was visibly shaking when he got told he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.

“It feels unbelievable to have won,” said the 36-year-old. “I’ve been playing for a couple of years, but never really expected to hear from Christian. He made my day when he called me.

“The first person I told was my wife who didn’t believe me and wanted to see the money first before she did.”

Nicosur, who lives in Wellingborough, now plans to use his winnings to put a deposit down on his first home.

“Me and my wife currently rent, and we’ve been planning to buy a house for a while, so this will help us get a mortgage a lot quicker than we previously thought,” he added.

Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Nicusor for winning this fantastic cash prize.

“He was clearly very shocked when I told him, and by the sounds of it, so was his wife, who needed proof that he had won.

“With plans to use the money towards getting their first house, it sounds like it has come at the right time and is going to come in very handy.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

The competition experts recently gave away its biggest ever competition giveaway, with pizza delivery driver Marius Preda from Tamworth bagging a whopping £500,000 cash prize.

It currently has Instant Win prizes up for grabs, with 5,000 to 15,000 winners everyday.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £64m-worth of cars so far.