Northamptonshire man shares ‘amazing’ experience of volunteering as a ‘puppy midwife’ for Guide Dogs charity

The charity currently needs more homes for its guide dog mums across Northamptonshire.

A man from Northamptonshire has shared the ‘amazing’ experience he’s had as a volunteer ‘puppy midwife’ for sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Rob Chivers, from Wellingborough, wanted another pet dog, but was worried about the cost involved.

Inspired by a local resident who rehomed a retired guide dog, Rob looked into volunteering opportunities at Guide Dogs and came across the Breeding Dog Volunteer role.

Guide dog mum Fiji's litter.

This is where you give a permanent home to a guide dog mum, and care for her puppies when they arrive, with essential costs covered and full training provided.

Rob explains: “I applied in January last year and Fiji, a Golden Retriever cross Labrador, arrived just after Easter.

“From the day she moved in, she’s been part of my family - I couldn’t imagine life without her now.”

Rob was provided with full training from Guide Dogs on how to look after a guide dog mum during pregnancy and birth, and how to care for her litters.

A selection of guide dog puppies from guide dog mum Fiji's litter.

Essential costs such as food and vet bills are covered as part of the role too, meaning it was an affordable way for Rob to own another dog.

Rob explains: “Fiji was due her first litter in March this year.

“She was scanned at home and that was incredible – seeing the little lines and knowing that they were going to be puppies.

“The whole pregnancy was straightforward – she took it all in her stride.

Guide dog mum Fiji with some of her litter.

“Three or four days before her due date, I was looking for signs.

“I was really lucky because the first puppy was born at 2.30pm in the afternoon.

“I don’t have children, but I can imagine it’s a similar feeling. It was so exciting and just amazing.

“I said to everyone – I’ve been a puppy midwife now – I’m obviously not a real midwife, but that’s almost what it feels like.”

Guide Dogs' Breeding Dog Volunteer Rob Chivers with Fiji's litter.

Fiji had eight puppies in total, six boys and two girls. The pups stayed with Rob in his home for around eight weeks, before moving to the Guide Dogs National Centre, just outside Leamington Spa, for health and wellbeing checks.

Rob added: “It was amazing how quickly they went from these tiny puppies that did nothing, to proper pups who would run towards you and come and play.

“I live on my own and I was prepared for it to be really challenging, but it wasn’t.

“It doesn’t stop you from doing anything, you just have to plan around it – I had friends who would come and sit with the pups when I needed to go out.

“I work from home most of the time anyway and I told my work really early on about the litter.

“I can’t wait to think if all eight are successful, there is going to be eight more people supported.

“My role is so early on, but it has a lasting impact. That’s amazing for me.”

Guide Dogs is currently recruiting more Breeding Dog Volunteers across Northamptonshire, who could give a permanent home to a guide dog mum.

The charity covers all the costs involved with having a guide dog mum living with you, such as food and vet costs, and when the dog retires from the breeding programme, they can enjoy their retirement with you too.

To find out more about becoming a Breeding Dog Volunteer for Guide Dogs, contact [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.