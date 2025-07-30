Northamptonshire knitters smash ambitious Big Knit target by sending in 22,229 little hats

Teresa, Ann and Helen with Roger Harris of Age UK Northamptonshire

Age UK Northamptonshire is thrilled that scores of wonderful knitters throughout Northamptonshire have helped the charity reach its ambitious Big Knit target of 20,000 woolly hats. By the end of July an incredible all-time high of 22,229 hats had been sent in for the Big Knit! This will raise an amazing £6,668.70 to help local older people.

Jo Bird, Big Knit Coordinator at Age UK Northamptonshire, said “This year’s Big Knit campaign has been bonkers as we never knew what spectacular little creations would come in next - bags and boxes of hats have been handed in at our shops and flooded the Northampton office over the past few months. Some hats arrived anonymously and others came with notes explaining how much the knitter enjoyed being part of this fabulous fundraiser. Local knitting groups also got on board, boosting our target by hundreds, if not thousands. A huge thank you to every single knitter who has supported our annual fundraiser in 2025.

“I’d also like to give a special mention to Jan at the Kettering Sewing Studio, Manor Farm Wools, Bella Knit in Corby and Ann from Millers Yarns and Crafts in Higham Ferrers, added Jo. “The support of local businesses is absolutely vital and we couldn’t do it without you.”

Ann of Millers Yarns and Crafts also wanted to say thank you to all her lovely customers who knitted a final total of one thousand four hundred stunning little hats. “Our youngest knitter was ten years old and our oldest was an amazing 90 years young,” said Ann. “I look forward to taking part again next year. Let’s blow this out of the park – next year we could knit even more!”

Teresa, Ann and Helen at Millers Yarns and Crafts in Higham Ferrers

Innocent Drinks has confirmed that the Big Knit partnership with Age UK will continue into 2026 so Age UK Northamptonshire is encouraging local knitters to keep click-clacking those needles and sending in your hats to Jo at The William and Patricia Venton, York Road, Northampton NN1 5QJ. Call her on 01604 213086 if you have any Big Knit questions.

For more information contact Age UK Northamptonshire on 01604 611200 or visit www.ageuknorthants.org.uk