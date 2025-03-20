Northamptonshire Jobcentre work coaches 'help reduce unemployment in Corby and East Northants'

This week’s employment statistics continue to highlight the great work being done by Jobcentre Work Coaches across Northamptonshire, especially in Corby and East Northants, where our Work Coaches are doing really well in helping all people of all ages to find work and the unemployment register continues to go down this month.

There has been a 9% reduction of all people in the area claiming working age benefits,this includes reduction of 16% of those aged 18 to 24 years old and the 50 plus year old customers register has been reduced by 5%.

Julie Pritchard from Northamptonshire’s DWP Partnership team said: “Our message to employers is that we can help you fill your vacancies, and jobcentre work coaches are playing an increasingly important role in helping them hire the right people.

“With vacancies in every sector, including hospitality and health care, we’ve been working with Northamptonshire’s Chamber of Commerce to engage with as many Employers as possible.

Our Specialist Self Employed Work Coach at the Chamber of Commerce event at Wicksteed Park

Kettering Jobcentre Supported the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce exhibition on Thursday 6th March at Wicksteed Park in Kettering

At this event there was 90 employers, organisations and charities from all sectors promoting their services to the over 600 visitors that attended. The visitors were again employers, organisations and charities looking for business to business sales.

Some visitors were job seekers using this opportunity to explore vacancies to include our self-employed customers looking to grow their business. Our Specialist Self Employed Work Coaches have been speaking to customers, giving them their expert advice about becoming self-employed

Jobcentre Plus had a stand promoting Employer Services to include recruitment solutions, invites to future JCP recruitment and community events, how UC can help their business (IWP), SWAPs, Access to Work and Disability Confident scheme.

We also gave general advice regarding all DWP services to include help with the cost of living, Pension Credit and PIP.

Bindy, our self-employment Work Coach attended, he was familiar face, there to meet his customers who are currently claiming Universal Credit and support them by introducing them to employers and training providers

Our specialist Employer adviser were also in attendance, and were able to make useful contacts with Employers and providers, that will ultimately give our DWP customers the best chance to find rewarding jobs

“For jobseekers our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience., which can act as a springboard to a new career.”

Regional Key Message for East Midlands

2.474 million people in employment – up 28,000 on the quarter and up 84,000 on the year.

The employment rate is 75.0% - unchanged on the quarter and up 1.2%pts on the year.

108,000 people are unemployed – down 6,000 on the quarter and down 23,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is 4.2% - down 0.3%pts on the quarter and down 1.0%pts on the year.

270,000 people are in non-working households.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP, said: “Today’s figures demonstrate the scale of the challenge we’re still facing to get Britain working again.

“The reforms I have announced will ensure everyone who can work gets the active support they need, including through an extra £1 billion for personalised health, skills and employment support for sick and disabled people.

“We’ve already put in place measures to make work pay and improve job security - including through the National Minimum Wage increase and our Employment Rights Bill. Since the election, we’ve also seen year on year wages after inflation growing at their fastest rate in three years – worth an extra £1,000 a year on average in the pockets of working people.

“This comes on top of our plan to Get Britain Working as part of our wider Plan for Change to boost economic growth, drive up living standards, and tackle the spiralling benefits bill to ensure the system lasts into the future for those who need it.”