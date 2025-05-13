Northamptonshire job seekers find success as work coaches help reduce unemployment in Corby, Kettering, and East Northamptonshire
In Corby and East Northamptonshire, there has been a 10% reduction of people aged 18-24 age claiming benefits because they have started work, and in Kettering at the other end of the age spectrum they have reduced the register by 4% for their customers aged 50plus due to them returning to employment
Julie Pritchard from the DWP Employer and Partnership team said: “Our Work Coaches say the best part of their job is seeing someone succeed in their employment goals. Giving people extra time and tailored support so they get the extra help needed to overcome barriers can make a huge difference to a someone’s life.
“With over 760,000 job vacancies available, helping people achieve financial security through work as the economy grows, helps people build a better life for themselves.
Jobcentres are supporting businesses fill their vacancies, an example of this is an exciting Careers event that is taking place in Kettering on 24th June at Kettering Tresham Campus
This Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event will be Kettering’s largest event with up to 50 stands. Employers are welcome to attend to showcase their vacancies that need to be filled now or maybe they will have vacancies coming up in 2025. They can also attend to highlight the sector and give advice on to how to start a career by giving advice and sharing their own personal journey. All employers are welcome so please get in touch with Kettering Jobcentre”
DWP Support for Secondary Schools to help young people to achieve their potential with a Mock Interview Event at Corby Technical School
Corby Technical School is part of the Brooke Weston Trust, the school’s Principal Angela Reynolds.
The school and the DWP Schools adviser for Northamptonshire organised a successful Mock interview event for 50 year 12 students
DWP Jobcentre staff attended Corby technical School to give year 12 students mock interviews, to prepare them for the world of work. The event was arranged by Shona Smart, Shona, is the Careers Lead for the school, Northamptonshire and Julie, the DWP Schools adviser for Northamptonshire.
Following the event Shona Smart said: “Can I just say a massive thank you to everyone involved in the Year 12 Mock Exams on Wednesday, it was a huge success. The students were buzzing and nervous and excited and they really enjoyed the experience.
The feedback given from the interviewers was also such a boost to their confidence and made me feel very proud of our students.
It was great to meet everyone, and I hope to make this an annual event – maybe even include something for Year 11 students next year who are looking at apprenticeships”
Colette, DWP Supporting families’ adviser said: The day was a great success. It was lovely to see so many students prepared for work, they really did the school, and themselves, proud'.
Annija –DWP 18-24 work Coach said: I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the interview event. The students were exceptionally well-prepared and conducted themselves with an impressive professionalism - far beyond what I had anticipated. I was genuinely and pleasantly surprised. Each student that I interviewed offered thoughtful, articulate responses, and it's clear they have very bright futures ahead of them.
Adrianno – DWP Employer Adviser said: We had a great day at the Technical School in Corby. The staff, teachers and students were friendly and welcoming. Firstly, it was great to talk to the students in a group to introduce ourselves and talk about what the Jobcentre does and our individual roles.
We shared our best interview tips and encouraged all to consider the ABC approach to work...A - A job, B - Better Job and then C - Career. Working is so important even if not your chosen career however doors will open is you are working. The mock interviews were great and I could tell the students prepared well. Well done to all the students and a shout out to the teachers who are have spent time with each individual one to make sure they are prepared for the job interview!
Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said: “Real wages are growing with around 200,000 more people into work since the publication of our Get Britain Working plan.
“But we know that the Government’s Plan for Change needs more workers – in every part of our country. That’s why we will continue to change Jobcentres, invest in British industry, and get help to those who need it until everyone who can work has got a decent job and a good income.”