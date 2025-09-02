Northamptonshire industrial estate unveils exciting new charity partnerships

A new food bank, an organisation supporting adults with special needs, and a charity committed to protecting and restoring wildlife -- just three of the causes set to be supported this year by businesses on Northampton's Brackmills Industrial Estate.

Brackmills, based on the edge of Northampton town centre just off junction 15 of the M1, has Business Improvement District (BID) status -- which means that resident organisations pay an annual levy and pool these funds to improve the estate and surrounding area.

Every year the estate supports at least one good cause and this year, for the first time, businesses have chosen five charities and good causes:

Motor Neurone Disease Association, Northamptonshire branch

The Wildlife Trust -- Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire

Creating Tomorrow Partnership, which supports young Northamptonshire adults with special educational needs or disabilities

Northampton Supports Ukraine Appeal

A new Brackmills-based food bank, a project in partnership with Northamptonshire Police

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, said: "We are thrilled to announce that we will be supporting and working with these incredible charities and causes. It was really important to us as a business community that we offered more than just money, so as well as an initial donation of £1,000 each we will be helping to promote these organisations, inviting them to estate events, giving them a platform to drive awareness, connect with more people and ultimately do even more good for the local community."

Supporting businesses and people working on Brackmills - as well as the wider community - is a key objective for Brackmills BID and over the last few months people working on the estate have been voting for causes close to their hearts.

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair of Brackmills BID, added: "The breadth of nominations was one of the catalysts for our decision to change the way we work with charities. Moving away from our previous single Charity of the Year model allows us to support a range of organisations that have impact, relevance and connection to our members and our values."

One of the new initiatives is a partnership with Northamptonshire Police to create a dedicated food bank on the estate, enabling officers to have 24/7 access to food supplies and toys for families and children in crisis.

PCSO Becky Evans, Northamptonshire Police, said: "We are truly honoured to be chosen as one of the Brackmills BID charity partners for our emergency food bank initiative. This program was inspired by our interactions with vulnerable individuals struggling with food poverty outside normal food bank operating hours. Located at our police station, this 24/7 food bank will stock non-perishable items, hygiene products and toys for children affected by traumatic events. Our partnership with Brackmills BID exemplifies our shared commitment to supporting those in need and building a stronger, more united community."

The Northampton Supports Ukraine Appeal, first launched in 2022, has also been chosen as a charity partner. In 2023, Brackmills BID supported a community-led convoy delivering school supplies, food, clothing and first aid equipment to Ukraine. BID Chief Executive Sara plans to join another convoy later this year.

John Sheriff, convoy coordinator and volunteer for Northampton Supports Ukraine Appeal, said: "It's heart-breaking that three years on, these journeys are still so desperately needed, but we remain committed to delivering vital medical supplies and vehicles to war-torn areas of Ukraine. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated and supported our efforts. I know our next convoy will be just as vital and fulfilling as our previous journeys, and the partnership with Brackmills BID will help us reach even more people who need our help."

Nathan Long, Corporate Partnerships Manager for The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire & Northamptonshire, said: "We're thrilled to have been selected as one of Brackmills BID's charity partners for the year. Our team works with businesses across our three counties to develop partnerships that secure support for a sustainable future benefiting nature, people and business alike. We look forward to building a strong and impactful partnership with Brackmills BID and exploring the many opportunities for collaboration that will help protect and restore our local wildlife."

Kevin Latham, CEO at Creating Tomorrow Trust, said: "We are really passionate about working alongside industry to help develop disability confidence amongst employers and to work in true partnership. We know that there is so much that education and industry can learn from one another, and we are committed to working together with our communities as a whole; our Community and Employer Engagement Business Partner is dedicated to helping develop long-term, meaningful partnerships. The support from Brackmills BID will help us continue empowering young Northamptonshire adults with special educational needs or disabilities to reach their full potential."

Jan Warren, Branch Chair at Motor Neurone Disease Association, Northamptonshire, said: “We are honoured and delighted to announce that we have been selected as a Charity of the Year by Brackmills BID. This recognition marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to support individuals and families in Northamptonshire affected by Motor Neurone Disease (MND). We are excited to collaborate over the coming year, and together, we aim to strengthen our fundraising efforts and extend our reach, providing enhanced support to those living with and affected by MND in our county.”

The first opportunity for the charities to get to know the Brackmills BID community will come at the BID AGM in September 2025, where they have all been invited to have a stand and to meet and greet AGM attendees. This will provide an ideal platform for the charity partners to introduce themselves and connect directly with businesses across the estate.

Find out more about the Brackmills BID here: www.brackmillsindustrialestate.co.uk

Follow on social: www.linkedin.com/company/2387119