Northamptonshire homebuilder spreads a little joy with care package donation

Glenvale Park Care Home in Wellingborough has received a care package donation from local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Located close to the homebuilder’s Glenvale Park developments on Niort Way, the care home offers first-class residential and dementia care for up to 66 residents.

The goodwill gesture of treats, entertainment and essential items was part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ outreach in the communities in which it builds new homes.

Carley Calder, Home Manager from Glenvale Park Care Home, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the generous donation of treats. We are incredibly grateful for your support and for thinking of us in such a meaningful way.”

The care package was comprised of essentials such as shower gels, bars of soap, a box of chocolates, biscuits, and a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

The donation also included jigsaw puzzles and a magnetic board game set for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement with care settings.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in the areas that we build new homes. We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents at Glenvale Park Care Home.”

Glenvale Park is set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space, and provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience store and coffee shop, as well as sports pitches and a large play area.