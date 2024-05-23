Northamptonshire homebuilder helps love for gardening bloom with primary school donation

By Molly FawcettContributor
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:33 BST
Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated gardening kits to a primary school in Irchester, to celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week, running from Saturday 25th May to Sunday 2nd June.

Irchester Community Primary School, which is just under half a mile away from Mulberry Homes’ Steeple View Chase development, received four gardening kits.

Simon Andersen, Head of School at Irchester Community Primary School, said: “National Children’s Gardening Week is a fun and engaging way for us to inspire a love of gardening amongst our pupils. The kits from Mulberry Homes will be a great help in us teaching the children new skills.”

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported Irchester Community Primary School this National Children’s Gardening Week. With our donation, we hope to encourage a love of gardening amongst the school children, and we look forward to seeing what incredible flowers and plants they grow.”

Gardening kits donated by Mulberry Homes

Steeple View Chase is a stunning development of three and four-bedroom houses and three-bedroom bungalows. To find out more, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/steeple-view-chase/overview/ or call 0333 121 1040.

For more information on National Children’s Gardening Week, head to www.childrensgardeningweek.co.uk/.

