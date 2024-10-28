Northamptonshire High Sheriff raises more than £4,000 in six months to support local community foundation

High Sheriff Amy Crawfurd attended Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Community Celebration event over the summer.

Since May 2024 Amy Crawfurd JP, High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, has raised £4,151.70 to support local grant-making charity Northamptonshire Community Foundation in its work to improve the lives of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May, Amy undertook five 10km treks across Northamptonshire alongside Northamptonshire Community Foundation Chief Executive Rachel McGrath and raised £2,750 for the High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund. The fund is managed by the foundation and awards grants to local charities and community organisations working to reduce levels of crime and anti-social behaviour across the county.

This month, the High Sheriff hosted the Northamptonshire Courts Service at All Saints Church, Northampton, at which donations made by attendees raised £1,401.70 for the same fund, bringing the total raised this year to £4,151.70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are incredibly thankful to the High Sheriff. The funds that Amy has raised will make a huge impact; every penny will be distributed through the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund, as grant awards to local groups carrying out vital work to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in our community.

One of the High Sheriff's 10km fundraising treks started in Corby.

“Generous fundraisers and supporters like our High Sheriff enable us to continue our charitable work and target our county’s most urgent needs. We’re very grateful.”

In previous years, grants awarded from the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund have funded projects including training volunteers to offer practical and emotional support to vulnerable families in their own homes; wellbeing courses aimed at diverting young people away from crime, and supporting those already in the criminal justice system, and music workshops and training for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

To find out more about the High Sheriff’s Initiative, or about fundraising for Northamptonshire Community Foundation, visit www.ncf.uk.com