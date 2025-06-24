Northamptonshire Community Foundation named Charity of the Year by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is county’s leading independent grant-making charity, committed to improving lives across Northamptonshire.

Since 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants to small, grassroots charities and community organisations who are on the frontlines, tackling our county’s most urgent needs.

Their in-depth local knowledge ensures that funding reaches those who need it most, and through the Corporate Giving Network the foundation supports Northamptonshire-based businesses and entrepreneurs to make the biggest possible impact with their charitable giving, through place-based philanthropy that supports the building of stronger, more resilient communities across the county.

As Northamptonshire Chamber Charity of the Year, they will receive complimentary Silver Chamber Partner membership to enable them to network with some of the county’s most influential companies as well as receiving complimentary tickets to some of our networking events.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Membership Manager Jenny Copeland said: “We feel it is important to support county charities and to highlight the contribution they make to our community.

“We look forward to working with Northamptonshire Community Foundation and helping them to raise their profile and forge new connections with the business community.”

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted and deeply honoured to be named Charity of the Year by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, the generosity of our supporters, and the incredible resilience of the communities we serve. We remain committed to driving positive change across Northamptonshire and are grateful for this wonderful acknowledgment of our work.”

Visit www.ncf.uk.com to find out more about Northamptonshire Community Foundation.