Local charities and community groups in Towcester and surrounding areas now have a new opportunity to secure funding, thanks to the launch of a £100,000 Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Community Foundation in partnership with IM Properties (IMP), is launching the Towcester Park Community Fund to support projects that strengthen communities, enhance the natural environment and promote positive change.

Applications for grants of between £2000 and £5000 will be available to charities, community groups and volunteer-led organisations in Towcester, Tiffield, Greens Norton and Easton Neston who meet the criteria, with the first of two decision-making panels managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation taking place in April 2025 and October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Towcester Park Community Fund has been set up by Midlands based developer, IM Properties, following planning being granted by South Northamptonshire Council for a new industrial and logistics scheme near Towcester, expected to create 1,500 jobs.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, and Kerry Amory, Social Value Manager at IM Properties

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are excited to partner with IM Properties on the Towcester Park Community Fund to support local initiatives that drive meaningful change.

"Community foundations have long connected funding with grassroots projects, and this partnership continues that tradition, ensuring lasting impact for local organisations.

"IM Properties has a strong track record of supporting communities through both financial contributions and long-term collaboration. For more details on the fund's criteria and the types of projects it supports, please visit our website. We look forward to seeing the positive impact on the Towcester community and surrounding villages."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Towcester Park Community Fund aligns with the values of IMP’s Sustainable Future’s strategy focussing on People, Planet and Place, supporting vital local projects with an emphasis on disadvantaged areas and people facing disadvantage.

Rachel added: “We look forward to seeing the impact these grants will make on Towcester and surrounding areas.”

Kerry Amory, social value manager at IM Properties, added: “We’re proud to partner with Northamptonshire Community Foundation to help access local groups most in need and start the process of connecting with the community and hearing about the amazing work that organisations, who often go under the radar, are doing.

“We’ve helped some 134 organisations and supported 181 projects since we launched our first community fund in 2019 and we know what a difference these grants can make and the impact they have on people’s everyday lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This fund is about helping to leave a lasting legacy by supporting projects that address real community needs. Together, we hope to make a meaningful difference to people’s lives."

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity.

Applications for the Towcester Park Community Fund are now open, and Northamptonshire Community Foundation is encouraging local organisations to apply for grants.

For more information on eligibility and the application process click here: https://www.ncf.uk.com/grants/grants-available/the-towcester-park-community-fund