Northamptonshire Children’s Trust pledges commitment to staff’s financial wellbeing

Financial wellbeing is at the heart of a new partnership between Commsave Credit Union and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust.

Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, which delivers children’s social care and early help services in Northamptonshire, has joined Commsave’s Partners scheme - a financial wellbeing staff benefits package that is free for Northamptonshire employers and is designed to help organisations support their staff, stand out from the crowd and recruit and retain the very best.

Commsave, a not-for-profit member-owned financial co-operative credit union based in Northampton, launched its new Partnership initiative earlier this year

Colin Foster, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, said: “Financial wellbeing goes hand in hand with physical and mental wellbeing. This new partnership with Commsave will give our fantastic colleagues access to financial tools allowing them to not only save, but also access the amazing range of financial support Commsave have on offer.

“We already have a fantastic relationship with our partners at Commsave, who have supported us in putting on events such as the Children in Care Awards and the Care Leavers summer celebration. We look forward to developing this partnership further and transforming it into one that not only supports what we do for children and families in Northamptonshire but our colleagues as well.”

Commsave Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial co-operative whose vision is ‘to see a world in which everyone is financially included, has access to responsible credit, a safe method of saving, and the financial skills to manage money wisely and achieve long-term wellbeing.’

Commsave’s Interim CEO Richard Munro explained: “We are proud to be partnering with this incredible organisation, which already makes a huge difference to the lives of local children, young people and families. By working with Commsave Northamptonshire Children’s Trust is now also focusing on the financial wellbeing of its staff.”

Commsave Partner benefits include:

· Reduced staff absences due to money-related stress

· Increased productivity as a result of financial support and guidance

· Access to Commsave’s payroll deduction scheme, which will help staff become financially resilient by enabling them to save direct from pay

· A programme of financial education workshops and webinars.

https://www.commsave.co.uk