Northamptonshire charity The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation gets funding boost

Commsave Credit Union has strengthened its partnership with The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation (TMDF) by providing both financial support and a temporary home for its Food Hub operations, significantly boosting the charity’s ability to serve the local community.

With a mission to provide both emergency and long-term support, TMDF runs a variety of services, including food distribution, social clubs, and home improvement projects, benefiting hundreds of families and individuals in need.

In November 2024, TMDF received a grant from Commsave’s Community Fund, which was used to expand their Food Hub. This grant enabled the charity to prepare for the increased demand during the festive season, supporting 48 additional families with essential food parcels. These parcels included staple items such as cereal, pasta, rice, snacks, and household essentials.

"The financial support from Commsave was an enormous help, especially during the Christmas period when demand for our services is at its peak," said Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, Founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation. "Thanks to this funding, we were able to deliver food parcels to families in need, allowing them to enjoy the holidays with the essentials they required. Without this support, we would not have been able to reach as many people."

Goods being dropped off for charity at Commsave HQ

In addition to the grant, Commsave has provided TMDF with a temporary space at their Northampton headquarters. The new location has allowed the charity to streamline its operations, giving them the space to store, pack, and distribute food supplies efficiently. This move has enabled the charity to increase volunteer involvement and provide more comprehensive support to their community.

James Richards, Strategic Partnership Manager at Commsave, explained: "We are incredibly proud to partner with The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and to provide them with the resources they need to continue their vital work. The team at TMDF is doing exceptional work in the community, and it’s an honour to support them with both financial aid and the space they need to grow their services."

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation currently supports over 90 local schools and runs a range of initiatives, including social clubs, home improvement services, and educational workshops, all designed to support people facing disadvantage in Northamptonshire. With an increasing demand for their services, the charity is working towards securing a long-term premises for its operations.

Looking ahead, Teresa McCarthy-Dixon shared: "Our goal for the coming year is to secure a permanent home for all of our services, including our Food Hub, social clubs, and other vital programs. We are hopeful that we will be able to establish a Community Hub that will serve as a central point for our work, benefiting the community for years to come."

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation calls Commsave Credit Union home

Commsave Credit Union, which provides safe savings, affordable credit and access to financial education, has donated more than £100,000 to charities and causes since launching its Community Fund in August 2022. Funded through a monthly lottery, the initiative has supported food banks, disability charities, school libraries, and children’s organisations.

To find out more about Commsave’s Community Fund and how to apply for support visit https://www.commsave.co.uk/support/community-fund

To support The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation visit: https://localgiving.org/charity/the-mccarthy-dixon-foundation