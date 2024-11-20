Northamptonshire charity getting ready to celebrate more than 40 community groups and local heroes at Annual Awards event next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next Thursday, 28th November, Northamptonshire Community Foundation will host their Annual Awards event at the Royal Theatre.

In 2024, award categories include: Building Better Communities, sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors; Celebrating Culture and Heritage, sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire; Excellence in Education, sponsored by the University of Northampton; Happy and Healthy Communities, sponsored by Weston Favell Shopping Centre; Tackling Inequalities, sponsored by EMW Law, and the High Sheriff’s Initiative Award, which is supported by Northamptonshire’s High Sheriff.

Other award categories are dedicated to individuals who are committed to making real, positive changes within their local community, such as the Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering, the Avon Inspirational Woman Award, and the recently launched David Laing CBE Young People Poetry Award.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards have gathered support from several local businesses committed to supporting the foundation’s charitable activities. Just as in 2023, Scott Bader are the event’s headline sponsors. The team said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards for a second year running and are looking forward to celebrating those who make a significant impact throughout Northamptonshire.”

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are so excited to celebrate the lifechanging work of so many fantastic local charities and volunteers at our Annual Awards next week. This event is the biggest in our calendar and we are very much looking forward to being joined by our generous donors, sponsors, partners and friends. It is always an incredibly humbling and uplifting experience.”

More than 40 small charities and individuals are up for awards.

For a full list of the finalists in each category, visit https://www.ncf.uk.com/annual-awards-2024 Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation awarded £2.97 million in grants to charities, community organisations and volunteer-led groups across all four corners of the county.

For more information, visit www.ncf.uk.com