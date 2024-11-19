Northamptonshire Care Home scoops national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Northamptonshire has been given a national award for being the highest rated care home in the Shaw healthcare Group on the UK’s leading reviews site, carehome.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15th Shaw healthcare national awards ceremony took place at The Tortworth Court Hotel in Gloucestershire on Thursday 14th November and was hosted by former Eastenders star and entertainer, Shaun Williamson.

The award was presented by Alex Jones, Client Manager for carehome.co.uk, to Sandalwood Court in Corby, Northamptonshire. The other finalists were Rotherlea in Petworth and Lancum House, also in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Adams Service manager for Sandalwood Court, said: “The carehome.co.uk website is, for many people, the main source of information when looking for a care home for a loved one.

Host, Shaun Williamson with CEO for Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown.

“Families find it comforting at a very emotional time, reading other people’s direct experiences of a care service. This award is testament to the wonderful team I have working with me at the home. A team who strive to deliver the very best care for our residents.”

Russell Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, added: “We are delighted to be celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the awards and the number of nominations we received this year has been incredible. Each one is an inspirational story of personal achievement and genuine care and we are very lucky to have these people working for Shaw.

“As an employee-owned company it is important that we celebrate the Shaw family, so I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone at Sandalwood Court and our other winners and also all the nominees – all of whom exemplify Shaw’s ethos of striving to provide the care we would want for our own loved ones.”

As part of the event, the guests were treated to music from rock and pop covers band, The Forgery, and a prize draw kindly sponsored by Arjo.