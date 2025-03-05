Northamptonshire-based Acres Insurance Brokers is once again gearing up to deliver vital aid to the Ukrainian front line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the war began, Acres Insurance Brokers and its network of clients and friends have donated over 40 vehicles, providing critical transport for wounded soldiers, medics, and humanitarian teams. On 12 April 2025, Acres Director, Nigel Wellings and his team will embark on their fifth mission, this time taking 15 vehicles loaded with essential supplies to those in need.

This latest mission will see the largest convoy yet. The team will once again make the demanding two-day drive across Europe, reaching Lviv, Ukraine, where the vehicles will be resprayed and distributed to medical and humanitarian teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every nine minutes, an evacuation of the wounded is attempted in Ukraine. The vehicles we donate play a vital role in transporting injured soldiers to receive urgent medical attention. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed so far, and we’re calling on more people to help,” says Nigel Wellings.

Jacob Simpson (Left), Driving Ukraine Operations Manager. Nigel Wellings (Middle), Acres Insurance Brokers Director.

For this trip, Acres Insurance Brokers is appealing for donations of small diesel generators, nets to help camouflage vehicles on the battlefield, and tourniquets for emergency medical use. Financial contributions are also welcome to help purchase essential supplies and cover the cost of servicing and repairing the vehicles - ensuring they are roadworthy and ready for the journey from the UK to Ukraine.

“With each trip we see the impact these donations have on the ground. The need is still urgent, and every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. Our team remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s rural communities and ensuring that critical aid continues to reach the front line,” adds Nigel.

Jacob Simpson, Driving Ukraine Operations Manager said “Driving Ukraine is proud to support Acres Insurance Brokers, who have delivered over 40 vehicles to Ukraine since the start of the war. These vehicles are used by medics to save lives, which is more critical now than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued, “Nigel and the team continue to support us by providing vehicles and motivated volunteers – demonstrating their commitment to Ukraine. As we mark the three-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion, it’s more important than ever for volunteers to step forward and help.”

Every nine minutes, an evacuation of the wounded is attempted in Ukraine. The vehicles we donate play a vital roll

“Acres Insurance Brokers have been with us from the start, and we look forward to partnering with them again in April as we aim to break the record with our largest convoy yet.” Jacob concludes.

For more information on volunteering, donating supplies, or if you have a four-wheel drive vehicle you would consider donating, please contact Nigel Wellings directly.

Nigel can be reached on 07850 611576 or at [email protected]