Northamptonshire baby charity receives £3,000 donation from homebuilder

Baby Basics Northampton has received a £3,000 donation from David Wilson Homes to assist with its work helping new mothers and their newborn babies, offering essential starter packages.

The donation was made as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Baby Basics was established by four local mothers who recognised the growing levels of deprivation affecting families and the extra pressure this was putting on the midwives and health visitors in NHS.

Since it started 12 years ago, the charity has provided over 2,900 families with vital resources, helping to alleviate the financial burden of welcoming a new baby.

Sabrina Oakey of Baby Basics (L), showing Gemma and Karen an essential starter pack

Working alongside the NHS and other organisations, Baby Basics Northampton supplies moses basket starter packs filled with essentials for the babies’ first three months to families in need. These packs not only ensure a safe sleeping space for newborns but also promote early bonding, reduce stress, and help combat hygiene poverty.

Sabrina Oakey, Co-Founder and Head of Operations and Development at Baby Basics Northampton, said: “When David Wilson Homes reached out to say we had been chosen to receive the £3,000 donation, we were absolutely thrilled. It’s always amazing to have the support of businesses that genuinely care about the community. This generous contribution will make a real difference, and we’re so grateful for the kindness and belief in what we do!

“The £3,000 will go such a long way in supporting so many families in need. Knowing that this donation can provide 107 babies with a safe place to sleep, 55 toiletry packs to help alleviate hygiene poverty, and 230 babies with their first teddy or book is truly heartwarming.

“The David Wilson Homes Community Fund scheme is a fantastic initiative. It’s wonderful to see a company empowering its employees to support charities that truly matter to them. Small charities often struggle for recognition, yet they play a crucial role in supporting local communities.

Karen and Gemma presenting the cheque to the team at Baby Basics Northampton

“On behalf of everyone at Baby Basics Northampton, I would like to say huge thank you to David Wilson Homes. Its generosity means the world to us and, more importantly, to the families we support. This donation will reach those who feel like they have nowhere to turn - new parents who are struggling, unsure of how they will provide even the most basic essentials for their babies.”

Currently, Baby Basics Northampton is supporting one in 16 babies born in Northamptonshire. The charity relies on donations and community support to continue its vital work, ensuring that every baby has the best possible start in life.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “With the cost-of-living increasing dramatically in recent times, charities like Baby Basics are vital in helping those in need.

“Therefore, we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build new homes, and we are delighted to be able to offer the charity a donation to support the fantastic and important work it does.”

For more information about the charity, visit the website at Baby Basics Northampton.

For more information about developments in the county, visit the David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire website.