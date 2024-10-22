Northampton Saints involved in charity weekend to support rugby players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton’s match against Bristol Bears will be dedicated to providing support to rugby charity, Restart Rugby.

The clash on 25 October, will be part of this year’s Restart Round, the annual round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures dedicated to Restart Rugby, a charity that provides practical and emotional support to current and former rugby players going through hardship.

Restart Rugby is the official charity of the Rugby Players Association (RPA) and will host several activities ahead of, and on, the weekend as it aims to raise £20,000 for its 24/7 confidential counselling service, which supports male and female players.

The theme of Restart Round 2024, which takes place from 25 – 27 October, is focused on the importance of player networks; being stronger together and ensuring no player ever has to stand alone. The charity provides services to players and their families whenever they need it, but particularly when players are dealing with injury, illness or financial difficulty.

Restart Round returns this year.

Alongside mental health support, Restart provide financial and practical support during difficult times, including help with the cost of medical treatment, rehabilitation equipment and disability support.

Every game during game week six of Gallagher Premiership action, including Northampton’s away game against Bristol, will be supporting Restart Round. At the games, there will be collection pots and activities outside the grounds for fans to get involved with. Online auctions and raffles will also take place to help reach the target of £20,000.

Fin Smith, who is a Restart Ambassador, said: “Restart has been a lifeline for players and its reassuring knowing it’s still there for my teammates in the game. While most cases are confidential, I can say there are players I know who would be in a very different place without the support of Restart.”

Luke Cheyne, Head of Player Development and Wellbeing at the RPA, works closely with players who have used Restart Rugby’s services and is excited to support another Restart Round.

He said: "Restart Round is a crucial opportunity for the entire rugby family to unite in strengthening the support networks that are essential to our players' wellbeing. At the RPA, we know firsthand how vital it is to have resources available when players need them most, and Restart’s work is central to that support.

“From mental health assistance to injury recovery and financial hardship, Restart is there through the toughest times. We are immensely grateful to the RFU, Premiership Rugby, and the players themselves for championing this critical cause. This weekend serves as a powerful reminder that donations aren’t just generous—they’re essential.”

If you’d like to learn more about Restart, or to donate, visit: www.restartrugby.org.uk