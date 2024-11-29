Northampton runner tastes World Championship success after being told he’ll never run again

“You’ll never run again” these were the words that left Karl Hick, 65 from Northampton, questioning whether it was time to give up his lifelong passion of running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following consultations with specialist consultants, Karl was determined to find a second opinion. A meeting with Mr Pierre Nasr changed everything and several months on Karl competed for Great Britain at The World Masters Athletics Championship in Sweden.

Karl began running at an early age, training and racing alongside Olympic athletic greats such as Sebastian Coe, Steve Ovett and Steve Cram. Years of wear and tear had damaged his right knee joint, following consultations with specialists, Karl was advised that a full knee replacement was his only option and that his dream of continuing to run competitively on the world stage would be over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both doctors I saw intimated that my running days were over,” said Karl.

Karl with his world championship medal.

“I didn’t see it in that way and held onto the belief that I could still compete at the World Championships in a years' time. That’s when I found Mr Nasr who knew how much this meant to me. He suggested there was another way to make this happen,” explained Karl.

Karl met Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Nasr at Three Shires Hospital, part of Circle Health Group in late November 2023. Following an initial consultation, Karl explained how he wanted to continue running. Following a series of x-rays and an examination of the knee Mr Nasr said that Karl would be suitable for a partial knee replacement.

A partial knee replacement targets the affected parts of the knee joint. The incisions are smaller, and the scaring is greatly reduced compared to a full or total knee replacement. As only the left side of Karl’s knee joint needed replacing, Mr Nasr was confident that this approach would give Karl the best possible chance of returning to the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He explained everything and in December 2023 I had the operation. I had more races to run, triathlons to compete in and mountains to climb. It’s always daunting going to hospital, but I trusted Mr Nasr completely,” Karl said. Despite successful surgery, Karl still had a long way to go if he was going to compete in 8 months' time.

Karl with his Great Britain team colleagues on the podium.

“My rehabilitation was tough as there wasn’t much time to get up and about, start training and then getting fit. That’s before you’ve even thought about racing!

Fortunately, the combination of Mr Nasr’s superb skill, the team at Three Shires and some hard work, I was back on track faster than expected. It was special feeling to know that I could compete in Sweden,” Karl explained.

In August 2024, Karl competed for the Great Britain team in Gothenburg Sweden at the World Masters Athletics Championships in the 5000m and the 8000m Cross Country. Karl finished 4th in the 5000m and then competed in the 8000m Cross Country with his team, securing a silver medal behind the USA team. Overall in the medals table, Team GB finished 3rd behind the USA and Germany. Months on from his surgery, Karl was able to join 8,000 fellow competitors, competing in the sport he loves on a national stage. An achievement only possible through his own hard work and the dedicated support of Mr Nasr and the team at Three Shires Hospital in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his journey to competing on the world stage, Karl said:

“For me it’s more than an athletics tournament. It’s a celebration of athleticism, endurance and determination. Competing this year meant more given where I was at Christmas last year. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and that’s what this whole process has proved. “I’m extremely proud of my medal and I cannot thank Mr Nasr and his team enough for what they have done. They believed in me when others didn’t. Their work on my knee was fantastic and I wouldn’t have made the start line without them”

Karl is running in March 2025 in Gainsville, Florida, USA in the world indoor championships where he is racing I the 3000m, 10k road race and again in the 8k cross country, where he and is GB colleagues will try and do one better and beat the USA in their own backyard.