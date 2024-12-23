Northampton men create stunning Strava art for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton men, Richard and Kevin, create festive strava art in the shape of ar eindeer to spread Christmas cheer

As Christmas draws near, two local men have spread festive cheer in an unexpected way—by creating a giant reindeer using the popular fitness tracking app, Strava.

Known for its GPS art challenges, Strava allows users to trace their runs or rides on a map, and this duo has taken it to the next level, designing a holiday-inspired masterpiece visible to anyone who checks the app. The striking image of a reindeer, made up of carefully plotted routes, is helping spread holiday spirit across their community, just days before Christmas.

The artistic effort, which spans several miles, was the brainchild of lifelong friends Richard Smith and Kevin Simons. The pair, who are avid runners decided to use their passion for fitness and the power of GPS technology to brighten people's days.

Richard (Right) and Kevin (Left). Local Strava Art runners

They spent hours mapping out their route through local streets and parks to craft the perfect reindeer shape, carefully avoiding obstacles like buildings and dead end roads while staying true to the holiday theme.

“It was a bit tricky, but we had a lot of fun with it,” said Richard.

Their reindeer creation, which can be viewed on Strava's heatmap, has already garnered attention from local residents and fellow fitness enthusiasts.

Kevin shared: “We wanted to bring some joy and make people smile, especially after such a challenging year. Strava has been a way for us to stay connected with others, and we thought, why not add some Christmas cheer along the way?”

Reindeer Strava Art for Christmas

The festive GPS art is more than just a fun hobby for the duo. For Richard and Kevin, it’s a way to share their love of running, cycling, and creativity with the world.

It’s also a reminder that even the simplest forms of art—like those created through digital platforms—can have a big impact, especially when they are infused with holiday spirit. Their reindeer will surely be a highlight for anyone checking Strava’s map during the holiday season.

With their reindeer art now etched into Strava's digital landscape, Richard and Kevin are already thinking about what they can create next. They are hopeful that their creation will inspire others to use their fitness routes for fun, spreading more festive cheer ahead of the big day.