Northampton logistics professional leads groundbreaking inclusion project for disabled colleagues

October 2025: Ashleigh Page has taken home an award for leading a pioneering project she led while on the graduate scheme at GXO, to improve workplace accessibility for disabled colleagues – driving meaningful change across the company and sparking wider conversations in the logistics sector.

Identifying barriers faced by deaf colleagues and a team member with a limb difference in Material Handling Equipment roles, Ashleigh independently initiated a programme at a GXO site to make these roles safer and more inclusive. Her work included developing accessible safety protocols, establishing buddy systems and delivering awareness training to the team – all in close conjunction with the affected colleagues, who fed in directly to shape the initiatives. x8g3qyt

Ashleigh’s initiative didn't just change the work environment at GXO – it started a ripple effect, influencing company-wide practices and inspiring others across the logistics sector to reimagine how roles can be made more accessible for everyone.

Her work was recently recognised at the 2025 Generation Logistics Awards, a national awards celebrating talent who are helping to shape the future of the sector. The awards are run by Generation Logistics, a sector-led careers awareness campaign designed to shine a light on the people powering logistics and encourage young people to explore careers in the sector.

Ashleigh Page, winner at this years Generation Logistics Awards

“I didn’t want to wait for someone else to fix it,” said Ashleigh Page. “I spoke to colleagues who felt like certain roles weren't open to them because of accessibility issues, and I knew we had to do better. It’s not just about compliance – it’s about confidence, dignity and making sure everyone feels like they belong.

“To be recognised with this award is a huge honour – but what really matters is that people feel included and empowered to do their jobs as well!”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, added: “Ashleigh’s story is a powerful example of how the next generation is not just entering the logistics sector – they’re actively improving it. Her initiative, empathy and drive have created real impact and she represents the kind of future this sector needs. We were proud to highlight her work as part of this year’s awards.”

Ashleigh is now working at Unipart as a Business Development Manager, Multisector. In her new role, she will continue to show her support to wider initiatives across the business, maintaining the same curiosity shown throughout her project work.

As the logistics sector continues to evolve, stories like Ashleigh’s demonstrate how early-career professionals are making a real difference – not just in how goods move but in how people thrive within the sector.

