Northampton karting family finds unexpected support from local storage facility

A Northampton father and his teenage twins are making a name for themselves on the UK go-karting circuit, with help from the town’s newest storage facility, Here Self Storage.

Sixteen-year-old twins Dan and Lauren race across the UK for Quinton House School alongside their dad, Ian, with Dan already claiming podium finishes and Lauren building on her strong debut season.

The Lodge Farm Industrial Estate facility provides sponsorship and secure space for the family’s karts, tyres and tools, helping them focus on racing and training as they prepare for the 2026 season starting this September.

Lauren said: “Racing is a huge part of our lives, and having a local business like Here Self Storage behind us makes all the difference. It feels special to represent our hometown wherever we race and to know people here are cheering us on.”

Here Self Storage Northampton officially opened on Friday, August 22nd, marking a £7.2 million investment and bringing 48,000 square feet of modern storage space to the town.

Mark Pettit, Branch Manager at Here Self Storage Northampton, said: “When Ian, Dan and Lauren came to us, their story really stood out. It’s different, it’s fun, and it shows the kind of energy Northampton has. For us, this isn’t just about storage units. It’s about being part of the town and helping people do what they love.”

The launch was celebrated with a community event attended by local residents, businesses and partners, featuring planting workshops, tours, networking opportunities, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mark van Adrichem, CEO of Engage Management Services, the independent operator that manages Here Self Storage sites across the UK.

Anthony Adams, Managing Partner at Engage Management Services, said: “Our goal is to create modern, secure facilities that feel connected to the places they serve. Northampton shows how investment in storage can go hand in hand with championing local stories. Backing Ian, Dan and Lauren is exactly the kind of partnership we’re proud to be part of as we grow across the UK.”

Here Self Storage Northampton is now welcoming new customers. To explore storage options or to get in touch, visit www.hereselfstorage.co.uk.