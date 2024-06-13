Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts have revealed the best places to watch the Euros this summer based on the number of outdoor beer gardens, the average price of a pint, access to sports TV, and the great British weather.

It's almost time! Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and football fans are eagerly waiting to see if this will be the year their team brings home the trophy, with pubs up and down the country set to broadcast the games.

The tournament kicks off in Germany on June 14, with the host nation facing off against Scotland in the opening match that evening. England's first game in the Euro will be on Sunday, June 16, when they take on Serbia at 8pm.

If you're not lucky enough to be heading off to Germany, don't worry because the experts at Casino.com have revealed the best places to watch the Euros this summer based on the number of outdoor beer gardens, the average price of a pint, access to sports TV, and the great British weather!

You can enjoy the big game in Northampton this summer

Northampton is the 4th best place to watch the Euros this summer

10 Best UK cities to watch the Euros 2024!

Rank City/ Town Population Nearby Pubs with Sports TV + Beer Garden Nearby Pubs with Sports TV & Beer Garden (%) Price of a Pint Average Sunshine Hours June/ July Rainy Day Chance June/ July Euros Watch Score 1 Southend-on-Sea 183,809 967 77.30% £3.50 9.35 27.87% 8.41 2 Reading 229,274 1242 79.21% £4.00 8.25 26.23% 7.88 2 Slough 164,046 2121 73.11% £4.00 8.45 24.59% 7.88 4 Northampton 229,815 765 84.25% £3.50 8.05 27.87% 7.55 5 Gloucester 146,667 638 81.69% £2.75 7.9 27.87% 7.47 6 Ipswich 150,334 154 83.70% £4.00 9.45 27.87% 7.35 7 Luton 222,907 1910 73.04% £4.00 8.3 27.87% 7.31 8 Peterborough 175,680 454 86.31% £4.25 8.55 27.87% 7.18 8 Southampton 269,231 417 81.60% £4.00 8.45 26.23% 7.18 10 Portsmouth 248,479 397 81.35% £4.50 9.45 22.95% 7.06

Northampton is the 4th best place to watch the Euros this summer, with a Euros watch score of 7.55 out of 10! Northampton boasts access to 84.25% of local pubs offering sports TV and a beer garden, perfect for the summer months! Northampton can expect 8.05 of average sunshine hours throughout June and July, and the average price of a pint is £3.50.

Southend-on-Sea took the top spot to watch the Euros this summer, boasting a Euros watch score of 8.41 out of 10! This coastal city scores high thanks to its high summer sunshine, with locals set to see an average of 9.35 sunshine hours in June and July. 77.30% of local pubs offer sports TV and a beer garden, and the average price of a pint is a budget-friendly £3.50 - lower than the UK average!

Reading ranks as the second-best city to watch the Euros this summer, with a score of 7.88 out of 10! Locals have access to 1,242 pubs (79.21%) with sports TV and a beer gardens, where they can enjoy a pint for £4.00! Reading expects a fairly low chance of rain this summer (26.23%), perfect for filling up those beer gardens!