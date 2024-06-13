Northampton is the 4th best place to watch the Euros this summer
It's almost time! Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and football fans are eagerly waiting to see if this will be the year their team brings home the trophy, with pubs up and down the country set to broadcast the games.
The tournament kicks off in Germany on June 14, with the host nation facing off against Scotland in the opening match that evening. England's first game in the Euro will be on Sunday, June 16, when they take on Serbia at 8pm.
If you're not lucky enough to be heading off to Germany, don't worry because the experts at Casino.com have revealed the best places to watch the Euros this summer based on the number of outdoor beer gardens, the average price of a pint, access to sports TV, and the great British weather!
10 Best UK cities to watch the Euros 2024!
|
Rank
|
City/ Town
|
Population
|
Nearby Pubs with Sports TV + Beer Garden
|
Nearby Pubs with Sports TV & Beer Garden (%)
|
Price of a Pint
|
Average Sunshine Hours June/ July
|
Rainy Day Chance June/ July
|
Euros Watch Score
|
1
|
Southend-on-Sea
|
183,809
|
967
|
77.30%
|
£3.50
|
9.35
|
27.87%
|
8.41
|
2
|
Reading
|
229,274
|
1242
|
79.21%
|
£4.00
|
8.25
|
26.23%
|
7.88
|
2
|
Slough
|
164,046
|
2121
|
73.11%
|
£4.00
|
8.45
|
24.59%
|
7.88
|
4
|
Northampton
|
229,815
|
765
|
84.25%
|
£3.50
|
8.05
|
27.87%
|
7.55
|
5
|
Gloucester
|
146,667
|
638
|
81.69%
|
£2.75
|
7.9
|
27.87%
|
7.47
|
6
|
Ipswich
|
150,334
|
154
|
83.70%
|
£4.00
|
9.45
|
27.87%
|
7.35
|
7
|
Luton
|
222,907
|
1910
|
73.04%
|
£4.00
|
8.3
|
27.87%
|
7.31
|
8
|
Peterborough
|
175,680
|
454
|
86.31%
|
£4.25
|
8.55
|
27.87%
|
7.18
|
8
|
Southampton
|
269,231
|
417
|
81.60%
|
£4.00
|
8.45
|
26.23%
|
7.18
|
10
|
Portsmouth
|
248,479
|
397
|
81.35%
|
£4.50
|
9.45
|
22.95%
|
7.06
Northampton is the 4th best place to watch the Euros this summer, with a Euros watch score of 7.55 out of 10! Northampton boasts access to 84.25% of local pubs offering sports TV and a beer garden, perfect for the summer months! Northampton can expect 8.05 of average sunshine hours throughout June and July, and the average price of a pint is £3.50.
Southend-on-Sea took the top spot to watch the Euros this summer, boasting a Euros watch score of 8.41 out of 10! This coastal city scores high thanks to its high summer sunshine, with locals set to see an average of 9.35 sunshine hours in June and July. 77.30% of local pubs offer sports TV and a beer garden, and the average price of a pint is a budget-friendly £3.50 - lower than the UK average!
Reading ranks as the second-best city to watch the Euros this summer, with a score of 7.88 out of 10! Locals have access to 1,242 pubs (79.21%) with sports TV and a beer gardens, where they can enjoy a pint for £4.00! Reading expects a fairly low chance of rain this summer (26.23%), perfect for filling up those beer gardens!
Slough ties with Reading, also scoring 7.88 out of 10 for Euro watchability! While it shares the same score as Reading, locals can expect a slightly higher chance of sunshine hours (8.45), and a lower chance of rain (24.59%). In Slough, 73.11% of the population has access to 2,121 pubs with sports TV and a beer garden, making it a great palace to enjoy the matches!