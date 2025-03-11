MHA Rushden Park

A Northampton home has put the money raised during their Christmas Fayre to good use by making a pergola.

MHA Rushden Park managed to raise more than £650 during their Christmas fayre and had been thinking of the idea of a pergola for just over a year but didn't have the funds.

Thanks to the support of the family members of residents, staff and local community the success of the fayre made this possible.

The pergola took around 4 weeks to complete with maintenance man Matt Milliard tak-ing on the project. The pergola greets you as soon you walk onto the grounds of the home and into the reception area. Residents and staff have already tested the area, and with the weather hoping to get better, they are looking forward to plenty of afternoons under the pergola in the sun.

Residents and staff under the newly built pergola

MHA Rushden Park provides residential and nursing care for 65 residents. Speaking after the completion Matt said: “Following the very successful fayre we were in a great position to get the ball rolling with the pergola.

“Before starting the project, we asked the residents if they were happy with what we were doing, and they were extremely happy.

“We were well within budget which is always a bonus as that gives us the ability to uti-lise the spare funds for other activities.

“I have created a pulley system so when the weather gets really warm, staff can put the shade down.

“I want to also give a special thank you to a local curtain shop Alexandra Wilson Cur-tains & Blinds Ltd for putting the eyelets in the fabric.

“The feedback so far has been very positive, it has added an extra touch to the area and has already been used by residents and staff.”