Northampton girl gets scholarship from Jimmy Choo Academy and launches her brand at London Fashion Week!

Bethany Trott with Jimmy Choo at the JCA Academy

After obtaining a scholarship from the Jimmy Choo Academy, local girl Bethany Trott has launched her own menswear brand, made for plus size men based around off roading and motorsports, at London Fashion Week.

It was a year long course, where I ended it launching my menswear brand Landy Originals at London Fashion Week, where we had celebrities attend such as Mylenne Klass, Ty Tennant and Jimmy Choo himself, along with more A- list celebrities.

I gained a sponsorship after achieving a First Class Honours Degree at the University of Portsmouth in Fashion and Textile Design and I was scouted at Graduate Fashion Week by JCA, which then led to me gaining a sponsorship to be on the course.

My debut collection at London Fashion Week was called “Little Life of Mine” and was based around my childhood memories working with my dad, a skilled mechanic, on Land Rovers and getting the cars ready for off-roading at Billing Off Road Show.

Jan Galloway, modelling Look 6 of Bethany’s collection, featuring local businesses sponsorships.

Throughout the collection I upcycled old seatbelts and mechanic rags, along with old overalls which were upcycled and covered in local business badges who I gained sponsorship from including: Sywell Garage, Rhino Sports, Peppers Pantry, Sastia Studios, as well as a North East bridal shop owned by my auntie - Simply Wed Bridal.

The prints and textiles were all designed by me, looking at car wash theme and the treads, where I then used old tyres that were going to landfill, and used them along with screen printing ink and rolled them over the clothes to make the look of off-roading on the clothes, adding a fun and playful element.

I grew up in Northampton and have since moved back home after finishing at JCA and I am hoping to expand my community I am building up for my menswear brand Landy Originals, and I want to shine a light on local artists such as myself.

I design and make everything myself and am hoping to branch out, having my own studio space, and creating orders. Landy Originals is a motorsport themed brand, looking as nostalgic memories, evoking the smell of petrol and the feeling of mud and dirt, made for the petrol heads.

Look 3 and Look 4 of Bethany collection “Little Life of Mine”

My brand is catered for all sizes, my collection goes up to a 3XL, waist sizes of 44 inches, as I felt it was important for everyone to feel included and as a small start up business and creating patterns myself I made them so they catered for a range of sizes.

All my models at London Fashion Week were my family and friends as I wanted relatable looking models and to show the diversity.