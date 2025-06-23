Northampton Freemasons support NHS Blood Service

Deputy PGM Tim Almond giving blood

Did you know that to keep England’s blood supply secure, over 5,000 donations are required EVERY day? From emergency care to ongoing treatments, the blood, plasma and platelet donations make a real difference for patients across the country. On Wednesday 18th June, our Northampton headquarters stepped up to play its part in supplying these donations by offering its spacious building to the NHS Blood Service for the first time to local blood donors.

There were over 90 donors in attendance and these donations will now have a positive impact on over 270 lives.

Our Deputy Provincial Grand Master Tim Almond was on hand to welcome visitors, and said:“Freemasons take their commitment of service to the communities in which they live and work very seriously. We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer our Northampton headquarters to the NHS Blood Service to help them secure the donations that they need every day and look forward to welcoming them back in August.”

Feedback from the NHS staff was extremely positive, we are now working with the NHS Blood Service to assess the viability of our other centres. If you would like to play your part and do something amazing then please go to my.blood.co.uk/ as the next session in Northampton will be in August.