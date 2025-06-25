Northampton Freemasons support forces veterans

Pictured Left to Right, Dr Gill Le Page (VCN Services Director) John Ford (LUS Member), Mr Mick Davis, (a service user), Andy Huggett, Bob Smith, (LUS member & Provincial Grand Charity Representative) and Mr Chris Hearn, (VCN Trustee)

On 2nd June 2025 the Armed Forces Covenant Committee of Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire Freemasons, “Lodge of United Services” (LUS) presented a cheque for £3,070.00 to the local branch of Veterans Community Network (VCN) The presentation took place at the racecourse gardens in Northampton.

This area has been given to VCN by West Northants Council to enable them to involve veterans in the therapeutic art of gardening. Lodge of United Services member, Andy Huggett, (pictured centre), held two Range Days at Barnwell Ranges near Oundle for local Freemasons in the Peterborough area. Andy raised £1,300.00 over the two days, helped by donations from range members. Lodge of United Services members also held a raffle, resulting in a total amount raised for the Veterans Community Network of £1,535.00.

The Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire Provincial Grand Charity were delighted to be able to match the amount raised by Andy Huggett and LUS, enabling a total cheque for £3,070.0 to be presented to Dr Gill Le Page, Service Director for the Veterans Community Network.

If you would like to find out more about Freemasonry locally, please get in touch via the Provincial Website - Introduction