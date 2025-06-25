Northampton Freemasons support forces veterans
This area has been given to VCN by West Northants Council to enable them to involve veterans in the therapeutic art of gardening. Lodge of United Services member, Andy Huggett, (pictured centre), held two Range Days at Barnwell Ranges near Oundle for local Freemasons in the Peterborough area. Andy raised £1,300.00 over the two days, helped by donations from range members. Lodge of United Services members also held a raffle, resulting in a total amount raised for the Veterans Community Network of £1,535.00.
The Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire Provincial Grand Charity were delighted to be able to match the amount raised by Andy Huggett and LUS, enabling a total cheque for £3,070.0 to be presented to Dr Gill Le Page, Service Director for the Veterans Community Network.
If you would like to find out more about Freemasonry locally, please get in touch via the Provincial Website - Introduction