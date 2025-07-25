Northampton families find joy and support through summer event

Supportive Steps Summer Event

Families from the Family Action Supportive Steps Service were treated to a special summer picnic at Wicksteed Park in Kettering, thanks to the Family Action Summer Fund.

Family Action’s Summer Fund provides families across the UK with access to activities, local events and days out that might otherwise be out of reach. These experiences are designed to help families build confidence, improve mental health, and connect with local communities.

At the summer picnic families enjoyed playing with their children and speaking to other parents – highlighting that it doesn’t have to cost a lot to enjoy a day out with your children, that simply taking a picnic to a park with maybe a football or frisbee is a great way to have fun together.

“Families feel pressure to live up to unrealistic expectations of summer—packed with big trips and expensive activities. But for many of the families we work with, for lots of reasons, even accessing the simple joys of summer feels out of reach.” said Kim Bearman, Family Action Project Coordinator.

“Every family’s summer looks different, and for many, the idea of a “perfect” summer is far from reality. Recognising the unique challenges families face—from financial hardship and health conditions to anxiety and caring responsibilities— Family Action’s Summer Fund looks to bring joy, connection, and support to those who need it most.”

One Mum who took part shared her experience: “The summer event a Wicksteed Park was brilliant! We were just expecting to go and play and eat our picnic but there was so many different things for the children to play with – we were then surprised when we were offered ice poles and ice creams and then just before we left each child was given a book and some bubbles! It was a fantastic day.”

Another said: “It was an amazing afternoon. The kids enjoyed themselves playing with all the toys and meeting other children and they especially loved the ice lollies.”

Family Action is committed to ensuring that no family feels left behind this summer.

Through the Summer Fund, they are helping to create a more inclusive and compassionate community: one day out at a time.

To find out more about Family Action visit http://family-action.org.uk/holiday-hunger