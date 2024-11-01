Northampton community rallies for local hero in "MICKVEMBER" fundraiser

This November, local plumbing company Plumbco is rallying behind a beloved former colleague, Mick Howell, in a heartfelt initiative known as “Mickvember.” Mick, dedicated over 20 years to Plumbco before retiring in 2022, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) this past summer.

Mick, affectionately known as "Pap" to his family and friends, has always been the life and soul of any gathering, bringing joy and laughter to those around him. Tragically, following his diagnosis this summer, his once-active lifestyle has been dramatically altered, leaving him confined to his bed. His family and colleagues are determined to bring some light back into his life and help him regain his independence.

As part of the MICKVEMBER campaign, Mick will grow out his own moustache, embracing the spirit of the month alongside his colleagues, friends and family who will participate in various fundraising activities. The team has set an ambitious fundraising goal of £1,000, with the funds primarily aimed at purchasing a specialised electric chair for Mick, which costs £3,800. This chair will allow him to move around more easily and even be transported in a car, enabling him to reconnect with family and friends.

Mick’s granddaughter, Millie, who is helping to spread the word and support the initiative, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from the Plumbco community and the local area. "Seeing Pap restricted to his bed has been heartbreaking for all of us but knowing that so many people are coming together to support him means the world," she said. "This electric chair will be absolutely amazing for him, as he would love to get out and see everyone again."

The campaign kicked off on November 1 with "The Big Shave," where team members at Plumbco shaved off their facial hair to grow out their moustaches in Mick's honour. Throughout the month, there will be various events, including bake sales, sponsored walks, a bike-a-thon and more to encourage donations and raise awareness for men’s mental health alongside MND.

The family has already received generous contributions, with heartfelt thanks extended to everyone who has supported the cause so far. “It’s heartwarming to see the lasting impact Pap has had on those around him, and we are grateful for every donation, no matter how small,” she added.

Community members who wish to support the initiative can donate through the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mickvember.

As the Plumbco team rallies behind Mick, they are not just raising funds; they are embodying the spirit of community and compassion that defines Northamptonshire. Together, they hope to provide Mick with the comfort and mobility he deserves during this challenging time.