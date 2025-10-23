Northampton care leaver ambassador highlights life-changing Shared Lives support in new film ahead of National Care Leavers’ Month

Almost a third of care leavers become homeless within two years of leaving care – but a new film shows how Victoria, a young care leaver from Northampton, and other ambassadors, are building stability, independence, and brighter futures through Shared Lives care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shared Lives Plus, the UK membership charity for Shared Lives care, is proud to support National Care Leavers’ Month this November – a campaign that celebrates the resilience of young people leaving care and raises awareness of the challenges they face.

This year’s theme, ‘Rising as Me: Overcoming challenges, transforming, and finding your identity,’ reflects the experiences of care-experienced young people supported through the Shared Lives for Young People Leaving Care Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme matches young people – often with a learning disability, autism, or mental health challenges – with trained Shared Lives carers who open their homes to provide safe, supportive family environments. By working with local authorities, the NHS, voluntary organisations and housing providers, Shared Lives Plus is helping to expand local services, improve outcomes for care leavers, and reduce pressures on social care.

Vicky, an ambassador for the Shared Lives for Young People Leaving Care Programme.

New film launch

Ahead of National Care Leavers’ Month, Shared Lives Plus has released a short film, shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, featuring ambassadors Victoria from

Northampton, Gracie and Katie alongside their carers. Speaking in their own words, they describe the life-changing difference Shared Lives has made to them.

Watch the film on the Shared Lives Plus YouTube page: https://youtu.be/_RtmrlBIbec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film is part of a wider series of three short videos aimed at young people, potential carers, and social care professionals. Together, they highlight how Shared Lives is built on home and family life, and the importance of relationships, community, and belonging.

Care-experienced ambassadors will also take over Shared Lives Plus’ social media channels throughout November, sharing their stories, busting myths, and promoting training opportunities for foster carers who want to continue supporting young people into adulthood.

Voices of experience

Victoria represents Shared Lives nationally and has contributed to recruitment panels and interviews, helping social workers and carers improve the service. She also co-delivers the Oliver McGowan training for two local organisations. Outside her ambassador work, Victoria is a stage technician at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton and a Rainbows Leader with Girlguiding.

In the film, Victoria says:

“My independence has grown really well, and I’ve become a different person since being in Shared Lives, and my confidence has grown really well. Managing money, learning how to look after yourself a bit better, learning how to manage your own place. It will give you all the support that you might need if you’re struggling in life.”

The challenge

The need for programmes like Shared Lives is clear:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· There are 84,000 children in care in England, and a further 92,000 care leavers aged 18–25.

· 81% of children in residential care have special educational needs or a disability, yet many do not qualify for adult social care support.

· 1 in 3 care-experienced young people become homeless within two years of leaving care.

· Half of the prison population under 25 have care experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Support often drops away after age 21, despite ongoing need: 55% of care leavers still need support at 22, 40% at 23, and 20% at 25.

· Ofsted has found that more than a third of care leavers feel they leave care too soon, with nearly four in ten leaving on their 18th birthday.

The difference Shared Lives makes

Shared Lives offers a different path. Since the programme began last year:

· 123 young people have started Shared Lives arrangements across 37 schemes nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 79% are in education, employment, or training – compared with 61% of care leavers nationally.

· Young people can stay as long as they need, with no time limit.

· Continuity is possible where foster carers become Shared Lives carers, allowing young people to remain in homes they know and trust.

National recognition

The programme has also attracted national attention. Isabelle Trowler, Chief Social Worker for Children and Families in England, visited Shared Lives schemes in Telford & Wrekin and Oxfordshire, where she met carers, young people, and professionals. Writing afterwards, she said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are an authority or a social worker or personal adviser who doesn’t know about Shared Lives, you are missing a trick. Brilliant family life supported by second-to-none Shared Lives support teams.”

A call to action

Ewan King, CEO of Shared Lives Plus, said:

“Every year, thousands of 18-year-olds face a care cliff – expected to leave care and become ‘independent’ overnight, just when they need stability the most. They don’t have the support networks other young people can take for granted.

National Care Leavers’ Month is a moment to celebrate resilience and highlight solutions that work, such as our Shared Lives for Young People Leaving Care Programme. Evidence

shows the model not only delivers better outcomes but also saves money for councils. Our aim is for Shared Lives to be included in national guidance for Staying Close, as it becomes a duty for all local authorities to provide.”

To find out more about the Shared Lives for Young People Leaving Care Programme, visit www.sharedlivesplus.org.uk/care-leavers-transitions-and-young-adults