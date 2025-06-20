Northampton care home staff and residents celebrate Pride Month

This June, staff and residents at Brampton View care home in Northampton, have been creating decorations, festooning their home with rainbows and enjoying the colourful celebrations from around the world.

Pride Month takes place from June 1 to June 30 each year as a way to recognise the influence LGBT people have around the world. June was chosen because that is when the Stonewall Riots took place back in 1969. Known as the ‘Mother of Pride’, it was Brenda Howard who coordinated the first LGBT Pride March, as well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day. These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “It is so lovely to have the home decorated with rainbows and the staff have really embraced the celebrations by dressing in rainbow colours, it makes us so happy to join in with the inclusivity of Pride Month.”

Jean, a resident at Brampton View Care Home, commented: “It is wonderful to see all the different celebrations from around the world, there is so much to watch on TV. I just love that the staff got dressed in all the rainbow colours and the parades on the big screen. We’ve even had rainbow cupcakes to celebrate!”

