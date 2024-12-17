Northampton Care Home displays creative Christmas cakes

All 4 community cakes on display along with the 12 tiered cake at Brampton View

Christmas isn’t Christmas without cake! Brampton View care home head chef and hospitality team have given the 12 days of Christmas a cake for every day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year Barchester Healthcare holds a Christmas cake competition for over 250 homes in which Brampton View care home takes part and delights in showing off the Christmas cake created.

Glenn Combs head chef at Brampton View care home traditionally makes fabulous cakes and each year gives himself a new challenge. This year was no different, taking inspiration from the Christmas story 12 days of Christmas, Glenn created a towering 12 layered traditional fruit cake with beautifully decorated ginger biscuits and decorated with edible icing ornaments. The cake can be viewed in the main lobby of Brampton View care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents also participated, having the opportunity to be involved getting into the Christmas spirit. Working with the hospitality team with the design and decorating their own cakes for each community in the home these have also been displayed alongside Glenn’s cake in the main lobby. Each community cake was designed and decorated with the Christmas theme, the traditional Christmas Wreath cake by the residents from the lower valley community, The 12 Days of Christmas clock from the residents on the upper valley community, the Brampton View cake from the residents on the Bluebell community and the Traditional Ornament cake was decorated by the residents on the Daisy Lane community.

A wonderful display of Christmas festive cheer at Brampton View Care Home

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Again we have been amazed at the creative thinking that goes behind the cakes made right here in the home at Brampton View, what we like to do is create memories, and ensure our residents are leading full enriched lives through choice and inclusion. Our head chef and hospitality team enjoy the competition and have such fun with the residents helping to design and decorate their own cakes”.