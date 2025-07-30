Northampton care home colleagues complete 26-mile walk for Alzheimer's Society

A team of colleagues at Anchor's Overstone House care home in Northampton have successfully completed a challenging 26-mile walk in support of Alzheimer's Society, raising £4435 for the vital cause.

Setting out early in the morning, the team covered the full 26-mile route across the Yorkshire Dales in 12 hours and 30 minutes, with support from friends, family, and fellow colleagues cheering them on along the route. Whilst physically demanding, this cause holds particular significance for the Overstone House team, who witness the impact of dementia and Alzheimer’s on residents and their families every day.

The funds raised will go directly to Alzheimer's Society to help fund its support services, awareness campaigns, and ongoing research.

With dementia affecting over a million people in the UK, every pound raised makes a tangible difference to those living with the condition and their families.

The walk marks just one of several community initiatives at Overstone House. The team's fundraising efforts continue with another event in August - a local community dog show and funday where all monies raised will go to Veterans with Dogs, a charity that supplies therapy dogs to veterans.

Karen Eastwood, Home Manager at Overstone House, said: " We wanted to do our bit to help fund the vital research and support services that could make such a difference to people's lives. The team at Overstone House showed incredible determination completing this 26-mile challenge, and we're overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has supported us."

Keiron Moore, Team Leader at Overstone House, said: “It was tough going, but we kept thinking about our residents and their families, that's what kept us motivated. The team spirit was amazing, and we're already thinking about what we can do next to support this incredible cause."

For more information about Overstone House, please contact: 01604 931442