Residents attended and enjoyed an enlightening Virtual Talk led by Historian Pippa Catterall, who skilfully illuminated uplifting moments that defined that historic day.

The festivities continued with live entertainment featuring classic songs from the 1940s and 1950s, performed by the talented Rodney Dell. There was a vibrant atmosphere, with residents, family members, and staff fully embracing the celebratory theme. Throughout the home, decorations, memorabilia, and colourful balloons adorned every corner, contributing to the occasion.

The afternoon also served as a time for reflection as many residents, family members and staff watched the VE Day commemorations and services broadcasted throughout the home from across the country, including the solemn service at Westminster Abbey attended by HRH King Charles and Queen Camilla. In a moment of unity, residents, their loved ones and staff observed a two-minute silence to honour the fallen soldiers and those currently affected by conflict in war-torn regions around the globe.

Brampton View Care Home dedicated staff also wore the patriotic colours of red, white, and blue, creating a festive environment. Residents gathered in the lounge, reminiscing and sharing their personal stories from the time of VE Day. One resident, May, recalled, "I was 14 and don’t remember much of that day now, but I do remember neighbours setting up folding tables with old tablecloths since we didn’t have anything new then. It was all about the community coming together to celebrate, rather than luxury."

Deputy Manager Elina House remarked, "Today, the home has truly come together. We’ve shared stories, sung songs, remembered in silence, and enjoyed the celebration as a community. It was heart-warming to see so many staff dressed in the patriotic colours, spreading flags and good cheer throughout the home."

As residents and staff reflected on this momentous occasion, the spirit of community and remembrance remains strong at Brampton View, honouring the legacy of VE Day.

Photo credit: Barchester Healthcare Ltd

