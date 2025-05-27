Northampton care home celebrate Cultural Diversity Day

Staff members at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton dressed in traditional attire took centre stage to share informative talks about their native countries. The afternoon was filled with the sounds of national anthems, fun facts, and cherished customs, and a delightful spread of traditional foods that tingled the taste buds of both residents and staff alike. From classic English scones to the spicy Paruppa Vadai from Sri Lanka, the culinary feast was delicious!

Elina House, Clinical Deputy Manager, kicked off the event with some fascinating insights about her beautiful native country, Finland—often referred to as “the Land of a Thousand Lakes.” With a staggering 188,000 lakes. There was lots of fun facts about the Finnish adults who enjoys a whopping 12 kilograms of coffee each year? That’s about seven cups a day!“Nightless Nights” are during June and July, the sun barely sets, providing just one hour of darkness. although December and January, with only one hour of daylight! Santa Claus hails from northern Finland, specifically Lapland! He originally donned a dark brown outfit until Coca-Cola gave him the iconic red suit we know today. Elina talked about saunas! With a population of 5.6 million people and around 3 million saunas, Finland boasts more than half a sauna for every person!

Chef Linda, who shared her passion for traditional English cuisine. She brought homemade scones topped with jam and cream, which started a lively debate among residents about the age-old question: what goes on the scone first?

Cristina, who is proud of her Romanian heritage and the head of the dementia community, made a entrance in her beautiful wedding dress, sharing the heartfelt story behind its intricate stitching, crafted by her grandmother. She also spoke about cherished customs, including the meaningful practice of tree planting by her husband and the sweet rose jam gifted to her by her mother-in-law.

Anne, who is one of the homes dedicated registered nurse from the nursing community, proudly wore the red and white colours of Poland. She treated everyone to a variety of Polish delicacies and shared tales about her homeland, enriching our understanding of its rich history and culture.

Louise, Home Services Advisor, and Anne, Care Team member both from Scotland, adorned a touch of tartan flair to the afternoon event. They delighted everyone with a rendition of the Scottish national anthem, which they noted, was only composed in the 1960s and has since become the unofficial anthem of Scotland and sung with passion! Their talk was fascinating, such as the fact that Glasgow City Chambers boasts more marble than the Vatican, and shared fun stories about the legendary Loch Ness monsters, Nessie and Morag. To top it off, they offered samples of Scotland’s beloved Irn Bru, refreshing Highland Spring water, and delicious Tunnock’s Teacakes.

Mo Masedi, General Manager, proudly represented her native Botswana. She shared insights about her landlocked country, which is vast yet sparsely populated, with only 2.3 million people residing around its perimeter. Mo recounted her first experience of the ocean in 2008 during a trip to Australia and passionately described Botswana's breath-taking beauty, wildlife, and the warmth of its people. She played her national anthem and even sang along in her native language, while residents enjoyed a clip of a traditional dance from Botswana. Mo also spoke about the country’s seasons and highlighted beef as the most significant produce.

Simran and Sneha, both from India, and their lovely daughters, all arrived adorned in stunning traditional attire. Their presentation was a delightful explored the rich Indian traditions, showcasing the diverse cultures and religions that flourish in their homeland. One of the facts that residents and staff learnt was that India boasts an incredible 121 different languages. While 22 of them are the most widely recognized, the linguistic diversity is simply astonishing!

They shared fascinating insights on a variety of topics, including India is the second-largest food producer in the world and the many unique wedding traditions that make their celebrations so special. They also highlighted that India hosts over 1,000 festivals each year, where people come together to celebrate. They delivered a talk with heartfelt expressions of pride in their native country and traditions.

Hari, the Administrator of the home, spoke passionately about his beautiful homeland, Sri Lanka. He treated us to a tasting of a delicious Paruppa Vadai, which had a delightful spicy kick! Hari elaborated on the rich history and diverse cultural influences in Sri Lanka, particularly the significance of Buddhism and Hinduism. He also shared intriguing aspects of daily life, including traditional greetings, customs, and the vibrant festivals that bring the community together.

Matter, a Senior Carer at the home, introduced us to the culture of her native Zimbabwe. She demonstrated to everyone the traditional greeting, which involves a warm handshake accompanied by a courteous bow. Matter emphasized on the culture, one of which, how married women are addressed with formal titles as a sign of respect. She also shared that Zimbabwe is home to a population of about 16 million people and introduced us to the national dish, sadza—a thick maize porridge made from finely ground maize meal. Additionally, she talked about the use of peanut butter in many delightful dishes! Matter concluded her talk with a heartfelt expression of pride in her heritage.

The afternoon was a heart-warming celebration of cultural diversity, leaving a sense of community and understanding among all. At Brampton View Care Home, they cherish the backgrounds of all their staff and residents, creating a truly inclusive environment for everyone.

