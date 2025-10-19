No jabs – just the joy of real food. Healthy habits, happy life. Dad of three from Kettering sheds 10 stone with Slimming World!

When Ben Hurse from Kettering realised that his weight was stopping him living the life he wanted to, he knew he had to make a change.

Ben shared that he had found himself making excuses to not go out and spend time with his children. He says “I saw the disappointed look on my kids faces one day and it broke my heart that they had to miss out because of me.”

Before gaining weight, Ben shares that he used to enjoy visiting theme parks and ride the fastest, scariest rides- these became a thing of the past as Ben gained weight and the fear of being asked to leave a ride because he wouldn’t fit in the seat, was horrifying.

Ben has now lost an incredible 10 stone in a little over a year and credits the group’s warm, non-judgemental environment and expert guidance for helping him build healthy habits that have transformed his life. He says: “Week by week, I’ve been learning more about my relationship with food. Food optimising allows me to literally eat anything I want, just in a controlled and measured way, making choices that truly work for me. I’ve been inspired to start moving more too and it’s made a real difference. I’ve met some brilliant people – there’s something special about being surrounded by others who understand the ups and downs of weight loss. I’ve completely changed my mindset, it would have been all too easy to give up and go back to my old ways if I struggled with the scales for a few weeks, but I now look at this as a journey and trusting in the plan kept me going. When I had a bad week, I draw a line in the sand and start the next day with a positive approach. The group’s encouragement – along with the support from my Consultant, Angela – helps me overcome challenges, build healthier habits and stay on track. That weekly accountability is a game-changer. Knowing I’ll check in with my group each week gives me a real sense of focus – it helps me stick to the plan and stay mindful of the choices I’m making day to day. Being in it together with others who genuinely care and are rooting for me makes all the difference. I want to keep going, not just for me, but because I know they believe in me too. That shared journey, the encouragement and the sense of belonging have helped me shift my mindset and take control in a way I never thought possible.”

Ben, before and after losing an incredible 10 stone with Slimming World

Losing 10 stone has undoubtedly changed Ben’s life and now family life is no longer filled with fear and embarrassment. Ben shares that they now enjoy their family trips to theme parks and the kids are loving sharing these experiences with their dad again!

His story is part of a wider movement happening across the UK and Ireland, as Slimming World launched its new group experience this August. With more buzz, more inspiration and even better results, the updated format is designed to help members feel more connected and supported than ever.

Angela Markie runs the Slimming World group. She says: "I’m incredibly proud of Ben. In a world of quick fixes, our real-life groups offer something truly powerful – community. Whether someone is using weight loss medication, returning to group or starting out for the first time, we’re here to help them build habits that last. Now more than ever, the power of being together has never been more vital. That deep sense of community – the very heartbeat of Slimming World – reminds us that we’re not meant to go it alone. Losing weight isn’t easy and real change happens when we feel seen, supported and truly understood.”

Angela says: “I’m so proud to be supporting people to lose weight, gain confidence and transform their lives. With over 55 years of experience in helping people lose weight, at Slimming World we offer an inclusive, non-judgemental community for everyone – including those who may be using weight loss medications or have had weight loss surgery. If you’re thinking of starting your weight loss journey, together we can do it! I’d love to welcome you to my group at Arena Sports, Kettering every Wednesday at 4pm, 5.30pm & 7pm, Thursday at 5.30pm & 7pm and Friday at 8am & 9.30am or call me on 07727 009759 to find out more.”