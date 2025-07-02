NLive Radio cements itself as a cornerstone of accountability in Northamptonshire

The contract to report on the activities of the local council and scrutinise public services and businesses across Northants, has been won by local radio station NLive Radio, a partner of the University of Northampton (UON).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a competitive process, NLive Radio, the only station focussed solely on the whole of Northampton, has won the contract to host the reporter employed under the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The LDRS was created in 2017 in response to a decline in newspaper coverage and is funded by the BBC. Directed by their employing editor, LDRS reporters provide impartial coverage of the decisions and activities of local authorities and other democratic institutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stories filed by LDRS reporters are shared with all the news outlets signed up to the service to help ensure as many people as possible hear about decisions which impact their lives.

LDRS Reporter Nadia Lincoln and NLive Radio Station Manager Martin Steers stand in the radio studio at St John Halls of Residence

Nadia Lincoln has been the LRDS Reporter for Northamptonshire since September 2023, after graduating with a first-class degree in Journalism Studies and gaining her National Council of Trainee Journalists certification.

NLive Radio’s Station Manager Martin Steers said this was the first time an LDRS contract had been awarded to a community radio station and added: “A free and vibrant press is a pillar of democracy, and without it, those in authority can act with impunity.

“The LDRS contract puts NLive Radio at the forefront of local accountability, underscoring the station's growing reputation for impactful, grassroots journalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning this contract also validates the important role that community radio can play in strengthening local democracy.”

While it is owned and operated as part of UON, NLive Radio has complete editorial independence from the University.

The station works in partnership with the University to help deliver local community impact, provide an opportunity for academics and students to promote their work, and also supports students with volunteer and work experience opportunities, as well as being embedded in courses such as the Universities Multimedia and Multimedia Sports Journalism courses.

UON Deputy Vice Chancellor & Chief Operating Officer, Becky Bradshaw, said: “Having a positive impact on our community is at the core of the University’s strategy and supporting the LDRS confirms NLive Radio as a cornerstone of local democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only that, but our students are already benefitting greatly from our link to NLive Radio, appearing on national news during the local and national UK elections and during their overnight coverage of the last general election. Rubbing shoulders with the LDRS reporter will only strengthen the experience they need for successful careers in journalism.

“It is also a demonstration of NLive Radio’s ongoing commitment to community service, education, and inclusion, proving that smaller, community-led media can deliver journalism of a high professional standard with significant public value.”

Nadia said: “I’m so pleased to be joining NLive Radio as part of the Local Democracy Reporting Service and continuing to report on local authority matters and hold power to account.

“I have been working with Martin and contributing to the station’s weekly politics show since the run-up to the local elections. It has been a great opportunity to keep people informed on what is happening in the area, platform local politics and each week there is always something new to discuss!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a very exciting time in local politics at the moment, and I am thrilled to be able to go forward with the support of NLive, who I know are extremely committed to working for the best of Northampton and the community.”

The addition of an LDRS reporter will enable NLive Radio to produce more in-depth and consistent reporting on council decisions, local planning, education, health services, and other civic matters, bringing essential information to Northampton’s residents via broadcast and digital platforms.

NLive Radio broadcasts on 106.9fm across Northampton, online at nliveradio.com, via its own dedicated Smart Phone app, and can be listened to on smart speakers via the prompt ‘Launch N Live Radio.’