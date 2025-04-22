Nicki Chapman reopens Northampton Garden Centre, pictured with Charles, Amy and Libby Stubbs of British Garden Centres

Northampton Garden Centre reopened over the weekend after being acquired by British Garden Centres. TV presenter Nicki Chapman performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony as visitors waited to see the new store in Newport Pagnell Rd, Wootton.

The refurbished centre and restaurant reopened for Easter, with people queuing in the spring sunshine to shop for their gardens, illustrating its value to the local community and how eager people are to start sprucing up their outdoor spaces as the weather warms.

Nicki delighted the crowds and declared the Northampton centre open, ready for the long Easter weekend, before doing a meet and greet in store and signing her book "So Tell Me What You Want' for excited shoppers.

Northampton Garden Centre in Wootton has reopened under new ownership by the UK's largest family-owned garden centre group. The newly revamped store offers a range of plants, gardening supplies, garden accessories, homewares, gifts, and an exclusive collection of outdoor furniture from Fern Living, perfect for enjoying the summer outdoors. Friendly staff are available to provide advice and inspiration to help you create the best outdoor space in Northamptonshire.

The team at Northampton Garden Centre

The Gardener’s Retreat Restaurant has undergone an expansion, now featuring a new carvery along with an updated menu of freshly prepared meals, light bites, and desserts. It serves as an ideal destination for families, offering an indoor soft play area where children can enjoy themselves during the school holidays.

The opening weekend also saw hundreds of gardening enthusiasts sign up for the Family Card, which sees benefits including exclusive offers and invites to events throughout the year.

The centre is fully accessible to wheelchair users, has plenty of free parking, and even offers a home delivery service for larger items. Northampton Garden Centre is also dog-friendly, with many customers bringing their four-legged friends along, too.

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres, said, “We are delighted to become part of the Northampton community and were overwhelmed by the incredible turnout at the reopening of the centre. Our vision is to reignite this much-loved site, and we hope you'll all love the new look and feel of our store.”