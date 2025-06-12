Nexus Fostering & Doughnotts raise funds & awareness this Foster Care Fortnight

Nexus Fostering’s recent collaboration with Doughnotts for Foster Care Fortnight raised £143.80 in donations, all thanks to the incredible support of Doughnotts customers and the sale of the beloved Cookie Monster doughnut. That’s 383 doughnuts sold across Doughnotts stores in just two weeks! (Each priced at £3.75, with 10% of profits donated, around 37.5p per doughnut.)

Even sweeter? 100% of the donation is going directly to The Fostering Network, the UK’s leading fostering charity, to support children and young people entering care. These funds will help provide vital resources, guidance, and advocacy for those who need it most.

But this was about more than just treats, it was about making a real difference. By stocking the Cookie Monster in stores from 12th–25th May, Doughnotts helped us raise awareness of the urgent need for more foster carers and shine a spotlight on the children who deserve loving, stable homes.

From Nottingham to Cannock, every customer who picked up a Cookie Monster contributed to that mission.

“We’re so grateful to Doughnotts for jumping on board with this idea,” said Megan from Nexus Fostering. “This collaboration brought the fostering message to a whole new audience, in a fun, meaningful way.”

Megan from Nexus and Heidi from Doughnotts even met outside the Beeston branch to celebrate the partnership!

Why It Matters

Nexus Fostering believe every child deserves a safe, nurturing home, and every foster carer deserves the best support. Foster Care Fortnight was their time to amplify that message.

Whether you bought a doughnut, entered the giveaway, or shared our message, thank you. You helped bring the conversation about fostering into more homes and communities, while directly supporting children through The Fostering Network.

Interested in fostering? Visit their website www.nexusfostering.co.uk or call 0800 389 0143 to enquire today.