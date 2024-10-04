New women’s walking football club is launched in the county
Northants Falcons WFC officially launched at the end of June with a special reception attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce and his wife Mylissa. A grant from Axa Insurance, in conjunction with the Walking Football Association, helped get the Club off the ground initially. Since then the Club has secured a sponsorship deal with Home Instead Rugby, who have become the Falcon’s first team kit sponsor. Sarah Slater, Director of Home Instead Rugby said “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to support the ladies at Northants Falcons in this new venture.”
Walking football is a slower paced version of the game, designed to encourage participation without the intensity associated with the traditional 11-a-side game.
Women born in the 1960s and 70s were often denied the chance to play football due to a FA ban, which prohibited the women’s game from being played at the professional grounds of clubs affiliated to The FA. The ban stretched from 1921 to 1970. Women’s football in general has come a long way since those dark days and in recent years participation in girls and women’s football has rocketed, fuelled in part by the success of England’s Lionesses. According to walkingfootballworld.com, walking football in particular is one of the UK’s fastest growing sports, with over 800 clubs nationwide.
Northants Falcon’s WFC Chair, Sandra Riley said “Our Club is run by women, for women, with no upper age limit. Lots of women were denied the chance to play football when they were younger and we want to make sure that women get the opportunity to play in their middle-age and beyond. Our aim is to provide a welcoming space at our weekly training sessions where women can get fit, have fun and make new friends. Sandra added “For those who like their football a little more competitive, there’s also the opportunity to play in leagues and tournaments.”
The Falcons are currently playing in the Northamptonshire Walking Football League and have several other tournaments lined up over the coming months. New players of all abilities are welcome to join weekly training sessions. The Club’s Membership Registration Officer, Tammy Webb said “It’s such an exciting time for our Club and we’d love to get more women involved. Tammy added “We offer free taster sessions for new players on Wednesday evenings, so why not get in touch and give it a go!”
The club committee would also love to hear from any local businesses who would be interested in discussing sponsorship opportunities.
