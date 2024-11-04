New service to boost wellbeing for people in Kettering area

People living with long-term health or medical conditions can be referred to Kettering Swimming Pool or Desborough Leisure Centre for a new introductory course of exercise to improve their health and wellbeing.

The scheme is part of the countywide Activity on Referral (AOR) scheme, which aims to increase the activity levels of those living with a condition, to improve their health in a safe, structured and supportive environment.

Both sites are run by leisure operator, Freedom Leisure in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council. Freedom Leisure also operates the facilities at The Pemberton Centre and Splash Swimming Pool in Rushden and The Nene Centre in Thrapston where they already run the AOR Scheme.

The new service will be available at both sites from Tuesday 19 November 2024. Participants will receive a health screening, advice and a 12-week introduction to exercise, led and supported by a certified exercise professional. The service will offer a range of activities including gym workouts, swimming and some classes. Participants will be provided with information and advice on the most suitable type of activity for them in their initial appointment.

Desborough Leisure Centre

Jackie Browne, Strategic Director at Northamptonshire Sport who coordinates the countywide scheme, said:

“We are delighted to introduce the Activity on Referral scheme to the Kettering area. It’s the only locality from the seven sovereign council districts that have not been part of the scheme until now. We receive over 2000 referrals to the scheme each year. With these two new facilities joining, it means we will have a total of 19 sites providing more coverage across Northamptonshire”.

“Government guidelines recommend that adults should try to be active for at least 150 minutes per week. However, for some people, this is challenging, particularly if they are living with one or more health conditions which can make it so much harder. This is where the scheme can help – AOR provides people with a safe, structured and supportive environment under the expert supervision of an exercise professional”.

Isaura Collyer, Healthy Lifestyles Manager, Freedom Leisure (Kettering Area), said:

Kettering Gym, Northamptonshire

“We’re excited to launch the Activity on Referral scheme at our sites in Kettering. Partnering with AOR complements our existing work and vision for the centres.

Kettering Swimming Pool will offer a gym-based programme with the added option of swimming and some exercise classes. Whilst Desborough Leisure Centre will offer the gym-based programme and some exercise classes”.

“Working with the scheme will help us to expand our health and wellbeing offer for the people across Kettering and Desborough. We look forward to working with local medical centres and Social Prescribers to support AOR referrals and help even more people to be active.”

The Activity on Referral Scheme will launch at Kettering Swimming Pool and Desborough Leisure Centre on Tuesday the 19th of November 2024. To find out more and visit the facilities, phone 01536 234409 or speak to colleagues at reception.

For more information about the Activity on Referral Scheme and how to be referred please email: [email protected] or visit the website: