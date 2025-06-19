New Mayor to open Wellingborough showhome

Newly-elected Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Raj Mishra, is to formally open a new showhome at a housing scheme in the town this weekend.

Miller Homes at Stanton Cross, part of the wider consortium of developers building new homes at the regeneration project, has recently completed work on its showhome at the Wellingborough development, which is due to open from 10.30am on Saturday, 21 June.

The showhome will be officially opened by the town’s Mayor, who took post in May, before the visiting public will have the first opportunity to go inside the property following its launch.

Miller Homes South Midlands is building 347 new homes as part of the Stanton Cross development, located off Waverley Drive, next to the new Stanton Cross Primary School.

David Kennefick, sales manager of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Our first homes are now being completed at Stanton Cross and with it comes our first opportunity to let people inside one of the properties for themselves to see a finished home for the first time.

“We have created a really interesting showhome at Stanton Cross alongside our interior design partners, and we’re all eager to hear the feedback from our visitors during the showhome launch event we’re hosting on Saturday, 21 June.

“Miller Homes is looking forward to welcoming the new town Mayor of Wellingborough to Stanton Cross for the first time on Saturday, as Cllr Mishra officially marks the opening of our showhome. We hope to see lots of Wellingborough residents turn out for the event and have the opportunity to see our homes in person for the first time.”

The Northamptonshire-based housebuilder is delivering a mix of private and affordable homes at Stanton Cross, while 180 of the properties will be built and provided as build-to-rent homes.

A mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes are already available for private sale by Miller Homes.

Stanton Cross is a mixed-use development which comprises thousands of new homes, supporting infrastructure including primary and secondary schools, more than 143 acres of green space, and plans for retail and leisure facilities.

The development is set to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities across a variety of sectors during the construction phase and beyond.

For more information on the Stanton Cross development, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/miller-homes-at-stanton-cross-wellingborough.aspx.