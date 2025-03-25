New Lodge Farm nominated as 2025 Countryside Alliance Finalist

Pictured here, Simon and Sarah Singlehurst, owners of New Lodge Farm.

The Countryside Alliance, an organisation dedicated to championing and preserving the rich heritage, natural beauty and vibrant communities that define our countryside, has announced the finalists for its annual awards ceremony to be held later in the year at the Houses of Parliament

New Lodge Farm’s owners, Simon and Sarah Singlehurst, were thrilled to find that their working livestock farm, which additionally provides hospitality, leisure and vital community services through their shop and café facilities, had been nominated to represent our region in the rural enterprise section. The farm is based between Bulwick and Laxton on the North Northamptonshire border with Rutland, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire. Whilst remaining a working livestock farm, the location has been caringly developed into a highly respected provider of leisure services, offering an award-winning farm shop, butchery, café/restaurant, a top of the range swim spa and a five star, exclusively adult, touring caravan, motorhome, camping and glamping village.

Sarah Singlehurst commented “We have worked particularly hard to ensure that our customers, receive the best possible experience and I think this is reflected in the business being nominated for this award. We now need to go on further and win, not just for our business but to promote all businesses in our beautiful region of the country. It would be wonderful if we could encourage as many people to vote for us and send a real signal that our region is a thriving destination.”

Voting has started and ends on April 3rd. If you have visited New Lodge Farm or are just interested in raising the regions profile, then please go to the countryside-alliance.org/awards webpage and choose New Lodge Farm in the Midlands Rural Enterprise section.