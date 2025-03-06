New hotel launches at the home of the British Grand Prix - introducing Escapade Silverstone

A new hotel that puts guests at the heart of British motorsport has opened this month in Northamptonshire.

Escapade Silverstone is home to 60 private residences, with 184 ensuite bedrooms, each providing the perfect entertaining space for friends, family, race teams and colleagues alike. With so much to discover and enjoy, guests can indulge at the restaurant, soak up the atmosphere on the roof deck, unwind at the pool area, train at the gym or lose themselves in the remarkable art collection and rotating programme of exclusive exhibits.

The immersive, trackside experience redefines premium hospitality as we know it and welcomes guests to enjoy the racing driver lifestyle. Blending the ambiance of an exclusive private members' club with the warmth and comfort of home, it stands as an unparalleled destination to stay, dine, relax, and socialise.

Nestled against the natural beauty of the Northamptonshire countryside, guests can embrace a more peaceful hideaway during their stay or opt for a residence located in a prime position overlooking the iconic Silverstone circuit, which this year marks the 75th anniversary of the British Grand Prix.

The Gallery, Escapade Silverstone's restaurant and bar

Both the architecture and interior design seamlessly embody the spirit of motorsport. Combining sleek aesthetics and practical functionality, every detail has been considered to create a seamless fusion of premium, modern living and racing passion. The light-filled residences have a contemporary finish using the finest materials such as warm timber, brass and intricate metal work. Combined with sumptuous fabrics, this attention to detail creates a refined ‘home away from home’ with subtle motorsport references amongst a welcoming oasis of calm.

All residences feature convenient drive-up parking with EV charging stations, whilst the state-of-the-art bedrooms benefit from an adjoining en-suite bathroom and the open-plan living arrangements can be completely customised according to the party size. Guests can really make their stay their own with the unique ability to either have a more private say or create a more social experience with friends.

Your home from home

Trackside residence: These 1–4-bedroom residences provide enthralling views of the track complete with stunning private terraces

Countryside residence: These 1–2-bedroom residences offer a peaceful retreat surrounded by the serene Northamptonshire countryside but are still only steps from the track.

Dual-Aspect residence: These 1-4-bedroom residences enjoy the best of both worlds with partial track views on one side and sweeping countryside vistas on the other. Expansive roof terraces make these properties perfect for soaking up the atmosphere.

Bedroom as Escapade Silverstone

From track to table

The Gallery – Escapade Silverstone’s restaurant, bar, and private dining room - offers sweeping floor-to-ceiling views of the track. The menu designed by Head Chef Matt Tsistrakis, showcases the best of British ingredients and locally sourced, seasonal produce. From braised beef cheek to North Sea stone bass with caviar, guests can enjoy expertly crafted dishes set against the panoramic backdrop of the Silverstone track. Guests can sip and socialise in style with meticulously crafted cocktails designed by top mixologists to elevate their experience.

When skies are sunnier, the entire Silverstone estate can be savoured from the vibrant Veuve Clicquot Roof Deck. Sundowners can be enjoyed in its sophisticated setting, with the panoramic views and bustling atmosphere providing an unforgettable experience.

Adorning the walls of the restaurant and bar is an impressive, motorsport-inspired gallery, expertly curated by Art Director, Renata Fernandes. The art spaces will spotlight established and up and coming artists, including ex-racing drivers such as Stefan Johansson.

Escapade Silverstone features a swimming pool, sauna and track-facing gym

The exclusive, world-first collection will include mixed media works ranging from original paintings, photography and sculpture, to bespoke digital art created for events as part of a rotating programme of exhibits. Fernandes says: “Escapade Silverstone is an open space to showcase interpretations of speed and the sensations of racing as well as the beautiful forms and materials found in motorsport.’’

Refuel body and mind

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a wellness experience with an array of facilities and treatments usually only accessible to elite racing drivers. The expert-led treatments facilitated by F1’s pioneering Human Performance Osteopath Gemma Fisher have been specially designed by Formula Health to optimise driver performance. The perfect escape from the bustling atmosphere, these state-of-the art wellness facilities bring the perfect synergy of both restorative care and performance-driven wellness.

The gym, open 24/7, offers a high-performance training environment with cutting-edge equipment and expert training. With the swimming pool, sauna and gym facilities looking out onto the Silverstone track, this world-class setting provides the perfect space to unwind train or benefits from a performance-based treatment.

Experience a new way of living at Escapade Silverstone – a hotel that is more than just a place to stay with its meticulously designed residences, carefully curated facilities and its rich connection to motorsport heritage.

Room prices start from £250. To book, please visit the website.