New grants for Northamptonshire charities and community groups

A new grants scheme for community groups and charities in north Northamptonshire is now open for applications – all part of a project designed to improve physical and mental health and support people and community groups to grow their own food, as well as cook and eat more healthily.

Groundwork Northamptonshire’s ‘Grow Cook Eat’ project – funded by Public Health North Northamptonshire – was first launched in 2022 and is set to run for a further two years. Along with a host of events and workshops, Grow Cook Eat includes a funding stream, with grants of up to £3,000 available for community groups and not for profit organisations in north Northamptonshire. These grants are all about expanding cooking confidence and skills, improving health, giving people access to green spaces and revitalising communities.

Kimberley Lawson, Operations Director at Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “We are so excited to be able to continue supporting local people and community groups to embrace healthy lifestyles and food choices. The last round of grants produced some truly inspirational projects that have enabled people to experience the joy and satisfaction of growing and cooking fresh ingredients.

“Coupled with our own programme of Grow Cook Eat events designed to empower people to cook healthy, delicious meals and develop a love of the outdoors, we are proud to be making real difference to the health and wellbeing of people across north Northamptonshire.”

Playmates Day Nursery - a Grow Cook Eat grant recipient

Previous grant recipients include Playmates day nursery in Wellingborough, who used their funding to transform the nursery garden, including planting vegetables, herbs and edible flowers with the children.

Day centre charity, Serve, in Higham Ferrers, also revamped their garden and now grow fresh produce that they use daily in their kitchen, and as part of their programme of cookery classes for service users.

Desborough based Marlow House, a community day care centre for older people and those suffering with dementia, was another successful grant recipient.

Centre Manager, Diane White, said: “The provision of nutritious food is a fundamental objective for us, and we are passionate about preparing the best meals we can for our clients. When we heard about the possibility of the Grow Cook Eat funding we were really excited.

“The garden at the centre was run-down and unloved. Now we have a delightful and productive garden with crops including potatoes, onions, courgettes, rhubarb, strawberries, tomatoes and all manner of herbs. The joy that growing and harvesting these fresh ingredients has given us all – clients, visitors and staff alike – has been immeasurable.”

If you are part of a community group or not for profit organisation in north Northamptonshire and would like to apply for grant funding to support your project, visit https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/grow-cook-eat-2024/