New Floodmobile Heads to Northamptonshire for community flood resilience events

By Peppa Sheridan
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 18:27 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 09:36 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
The RAIN Project is hosting a series of free community events this October and November to help residents learn more about property flood resilience and how to prepare homes for extreme weather.

A key feature of the events will be the Floodmobile, a new interactive display home packed with many examples of Property Flood Resilience (PFR) measures, including flood doors, non-return valves, sump pumps, airbrick covers and more. It’s designed to help residents see how these measures work in practice.

Most Popular

The events are especially aimed at those who are part of RAIN’s PFR scheme, which is currently conducting installations in a number of homes across the Harpers Brook and Wootton Brook catchments, however everyone is welcome, including residents who want to better understand their flood risk or learn more about flood resilience for their homes.

Visitors will also have the chance to:

Flood Mary in the new Floodmobileplaceholder image
Flood Mary in the new Floodmobile
  • Meet Mary Long-Dhonau OBE – affectionately known as ‘Flood Mary’ – a national advocate for property flood resilience who brings personal and professional experience of flooding.
  • Talk directly to Watertight International, the team currently installing flood resilience measures as part of the RAIN Project.
  • See examples of emergency preparedness packs and get advice on how to create a flood plan.
  • Learn about natural flood management works happening in the Harpers Brook & Wootton Brook catchments, community flood stores, and how to become a trained Flood Warden.

Event Dates & Locations:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday 22 October, 2pm–7pm – Collingtree Park Golf Club (NN4 0XN)

Thursday 23 October, 2pm–7pm – Brigstock Cricket Club (NN14 3HY)

Meet the Floodmobileplaceholder image
Meet the Floodmobile

Thursday 6 November, 2pm–7pm – The Snooty Fox, Lowick (NN14 3BH)

Friday 7 November, 2pm–7pm – Tesco Express, East Hunsbury (NN4 0RZ)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All events are drop-in style, so people can come along at a time that suits them.

Alan Ryan, Programme Lead for the RAIN Project, said: "We know how worrying flooding can be. These events are about offering friendly, practical advice, whether you’re already in our PFR programme or simply want to better understand what steps you can take to reduce your risk.

Watertight conducting a property works survey.placeholder image
Watertight conducting a property works survey.

"We’re delighted to be joined by Mary Long-Dhonau OBE, our delivery partners at Watertight - and the new Floodmobile - for what promises to be a really informative series of events.”

For more information, visit: https://rainnorthants.co.uk/community-events-flood-resilience-for-your-home/

Related topics:Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice