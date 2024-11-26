New research reveals that parents in the East Midlands believe improved child development is the top benefit of formal childcare and early years education.

Findings from researching conducted with parents in the East Midlands show more than half (56%) say communication and social skills are the most significant gains their child has made from attending formal childcare. Other top skills they’ve seen develop the most include increased confidence (45%), independence (34%) and learning to share (35%).

With (37%) of parents citing government financial support for childcare costs as crucial when their children first begin childcare, parents are strongly encouraged to explore the available support. Childcare support has expanded and continues to grow, meaning families who were not eligible earlier this year may now qualify.

Since 1 September 2024, eligible working parents with children aged 9 months to 3 years can access 15 hours childcare over 38 weeks of the year towards early years education. This builds on the existing offer of 30 childcare hours for parents of children aged 3 and 4 years, and 15 hours childcare support for some parents of 2-year-olds receiving additional government assistance, such as Universal Credit or whose child has an education, health and care (EHC) plan. From September 2025, eligible working parents with children 9 months old to school age will get 30 hours childcare.

Childcare support benefits both parents and children, making it easier to balance family life with work and other parental responsibilities. Parents in the East Midlands report that formal childcare helps them with juggling family life in many ways, with top advantages including reduced stress levels (30%) and a better work-life balance (28%)

Choosing formal childcare for the first time can be an emotional decision for parents. However, parents can be reassured by its numerous benefits with children getting access to play activities that parents may find challenging to regularly facilitate at home. Some of the most memorable milestones families in the East Midlands report their child has experienced at formal childcare include engaging in ‘messy’ play activities like water and sand play (58%), making a friend (55%) and sharing their toys with others (40%).

Dr Amanda Gummer, a psychologist specialising in child development and play, is supporting the Childcare Choices campaign. She wants to reassure parents about the value of childcare in supporting their child’s development, she comments:

“Formal childcare provides valuable early education opportunities, allowing children to play, learn and grow. It supports the development of crucial social skills, preparing children for school and beyond. Balancing family life can be challenging, but childcare support can make a real difference. It not only benefits your child’s development but also gives you, as a parent, the time to manage other commitments, connect with other parents, and save money. You’ll have peace of mind knowing your child is in an environment with trained practitioners. Visit the Childcare Choices website to discover the support you might be entitled to today and in the future.”

Sheryl Dewart from Corby, Northamptonshire, uses the government’s 30-hours childcare offer, and the Tax-Free Childcare scheme. She shares her experience:

"Accessing childcare support has been a game-changer for our family. Juggling work and parenting can be tough, but this help has made it so much easier. It’s such a relief knowing my daughters are in a loving and fun environment with great Early Years Educators. My youngest child enjoys nursery because she loves socialising with other children, as well as being in a setting full of great resources and a wide range of activities. Picking her up is always the highlight of my day because she can’t wait to tell me about all the fun things she did. The financial help has been huge, saving us a significant amount each month and letting me keep working to support our family.”

Early Education Minister Stephen Morgan says:

“This government has a clear mission to break down barriers to opportunity for all of our children, which starts with an early years system that gives every child the best start in life.

“This research highlights the significant positive impact that formal childcare offers, and we are committed to working alongside our brilliant early years educators to support families through access to affordable, high-quality provision in their area.

“I would encourage all parents to explore the childcare support available to them through the Childcare Choices website.”

Parents in the East Midlands are urged to visit the Childcare Choices website to find out what they might be entitled to today and in the future. Parents need to apply by 31 December to access support from 1 January: www.childcarechoices.gov.uk