New councillor surgery launched in Corby to further support foodbank users

A new councillor surgery has been launched to help provide additional support and advice to users of Corby Foodbank.

The Foodbank, which provides three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to people in food crisis, has worked in conjunction with Liberal Democrat councillor, Ceilidh Devine to set up the new sessions following the change in councillors as a result of the local election held in May.

Available exclusively for users of Corby Foodbank, the walk-in service is a continuation of the support previously supplied by former councillors Jean Addison and Lyn Buckingham, who spearheaded the introduction of the surgery in November 2024.

The new surgery will be held on the first Monday of every month between 1.30pm-3pm and will aim to provide support and answer queries or concerns regarding council policies and procedures.

The first surgery took place on Monday, July 7 with councillor Devine looking to encourage other councillors to become involved in the sessions on a rotational basis.

With a background in education and mental health services, councillor Devine says that she has witnessed first-hand the rise in food poverty and is therefore keen to signpost users of Corby Foodbank towards services that they may be unaware they are entitled to: “Since I started working in education ten years ago, I have seen food poverty grow and grow.

“Unfortunately, there is stigma around using foodbanks but many people just don’t realise how bad it can be for those experiencing food poverty.

“It’s also vital for those in the community to see that people at the council do care and I hope that by doing these surgeries, I will be able to identify the services that are most in need and use this feedback to help ensure that change happens.

“With the signposting experience I have, I’m keen to help people get the support they need and are entitled to.”

Commenting on the new, monthly councillor surgery, Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank’s manager, said: “Our volunteers here at Corby Foodbank already do a great job in putting together emergency food parcels for local people in food crisis.

“However, many who use our services often find themselves in need of additional support which is primarily offered by Citizens Advice. We have been working with them for the past three years under the banner of financial inclusion, with the introduction of the new councillor surgery complementing this vital service.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact of having both of these facilities available to our users.”

The next councillor surgery will take place on Monday, August 4, 1.30pm-3pm.