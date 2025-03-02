New 'Cooking with Confidence' course brings people together at Mind in Corby

A 12-week cookery course is helping people in Corby boost their confidence, develop essential kitchen skills, and connect with others through the joy of cooking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooking With Confidence is a course designed by local charity Groundwork Northamptonshire and delivered through its Grow Cook Eat project, which has been funded by Public Health North Northamptonshire and is designed to help families in North Northamptonshire grow their own food and cook and eat healthy meals.

Most recently Groundwork Northamptonshire has been running its Cooking With Confidence courses with Mind in Corby, helping service users learn food preparation techniques, explore new ingredients, and follow simple, delicious recipes, all while benefiting from the social and emotional aspects of cooking together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Lawson, Operations Director at Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “It’s a joy to see people coming together through a shared love of food. Whether they’re building confidence in the kitchen, trying new flavours, or simply enjoying the company of others while making something healthy, this initiative is making a real difference.”

Cooking With Confidence session underway

Louise Bilton, Community Services Manager at Mind in Corby, said: “Cooking is about more than just food—it’s about connection. This course not only teaches valuable skills but also brings people together. When the class is in full swing, the room is filled with laughter, conversation, and the aroma of delicious meals.

“We want to offer everyone a place to feel safe, to not be alone, and to be heard. Social isolation can intensify mental health challenges, but simply being with others in a supportive environment can make all the difference.”

This Cooking with Confidence course is part of a wider range of mental health and wellbeing services offered by Mind in Corby, including relaxation sessions, gym classes, quizzes, peer support groups, crisis cafés, and counselling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Thompson, one of Mind in Corby’s longest-standing service users, has attended the centre since the 1980s. She shared: “My husband and I cook at home, but these classes are introducing me to new dishes we might not have tried otherwise. I want people to know that everyone is welcome. I have learning difficulties, and I can do it. It’s all about giving it a try—everyone here is so supportive.”

Cooking With Confidence courses courtesy of Groundwork Northamptonshire

Another participant, James, explained how the classes have changed his approach to cooking: “When I go shopping, I would stick to what I know. I wouldn’t have the confidence to pick up new ingredients because I wouldn’t know how to prepare them or what they taste like. Now, I’ve tried courgettes and feta cheese for the first time and I’m learning something new every week. I can’t wait to start making some of these dishes at home.”

Each week, the Groundwork Northamptonshire team provides everything needed for the course, from ingredients to utensils. Participants help choose the recipes, ensuring the dishes are enjoyable, accessible, and easy to recreate at home. So far, the group has made a variety of meals, including vegetable pasta bake, homemade sausage rolls, and flapjacks, with vegan and gluten-free options available.

If you are interested in taking part in future ‘Cooking with Confidence’ courses, or would like to know more about Groundwork Northamptonshire’s Grow Cook Eat project visit: www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/grow-cook-eat-2024/