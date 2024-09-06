New commercial VO2 max testing service launches at UON to put local runners through their paces

The sky’s the limit for a team of local sport enthusiasts, who have been part of test-running a new state-of-the-art, commercial fitness evaluation by Sport Scientists at the University of Northampton.

The University’s Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis and Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Physiology, Dr Michael Porter have teamed up to launch the new service based at the University’s Waterside Campus, offering members of the local community the opportunity to put their VO2 max levels to the test.

VO2 max testing measures the ability of the body to consume oxygen while exercising. The measurements recorded of VO2 max levels can be one of the most important performance predictors for aerobic sports, and are regularly used to inform and help runners, cyclists and other athletes improve their performance.

Applied Sports Scientist Luke Callis runs VO2 max test.

The data collected from each test is evaluated by the University’s team of expert academics, which is compiled into a comprehensive report to discuss training programmes and prescribe exercise accurately to achieve best results.

The University’s VO2 max testing service will be formally launched later this month, with regular booking slots open to members of the public.

Darren Cranswick, an avid member of local sports group, Northampton Road Runners, is keen to see the VO2 max test set him off on the right foot as he prepares to don his trainers for two running events: “I’m planning to take-on the Amazing Northampton Run on 15 September as training ahead of the big Chicago Marathon in October.

“I tested my VO2 max levels earlier this year in January, so it’s been useful to test my levels again and review my six-month progress. I’ve already seen some positive results, and I look forward to running through a training routine which will build on my progress with Luke and Michael.”

The University’s Applied Sports Scientist Luke Callis reflected on the scale and potential of the service: “We’re very excited to finally offer this service hosted from UON’s Waterside Campus in the centre of Northampton town.

“From next week, we’ll be onboarding some of our sports students to lead on the VO2 max tests as a commercial offer, leading the programme and delivering a fantastic service to members of our local sporting community.

“Here at the University of Northampton, we’re all about offering real-world experiences and practical opportunities to our students, to instil the skills and confidence necessary to enter the competitive graduate fields of Sports Rehabilitation and Conditioning, and Sport and Exercise Science.”

Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Physiology, Dr Michael Porter adds: “It’s going to be an exciting few weeks of sporting activity here on campus, with the Tour of Britain taking place on Saturday 7 September and the Northampton Half Marathon on Saturday 14 September.

“It’s important to note, the VO2 Max Testing service isn’t just for runners – we can accommodate athletes across the board, including cyclists and rowers. We’d invite anyone looking to test their limits and VO2 max levels here at the University – just get in touch!”

The VO2 Max Testing programme is currently open for bookings. Enquiries can be made to the Sports Performance Team via email: [email protected].